Continuity Biosciences Announces First-in-Human Clinical Trial of Precision Drug Delivery Platform for Pancreatic Cancer

Study now open for enrollment at leading academic medical centers

CARY, N.C. and BRADENTON, Fla., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuity Biosciences, LLC, a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing precision drug delivery platforms, today announced the initiation of a Phase I, first-in-human clinical trial evaluating gemcitabine delivered via its iontophoretic oncology platform (IOP) for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

The study, listed on ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT07481383), is now open for enrollment at leading academic medical centers, including WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, West Virginia University's academic medical center (Morgantown, WV), and Taubman Ctr Univ Michigan Medicine, the University of Michigan's academic medical center (Ann Arbor, MI).

Designed to enable localized, controlled delivery of therapeutics directly into pancreatic tumors, Continuity Biosciences' proprietary IOP platform aims to address longstanding challenges in drug penetration and systemic toxicity that have limited the effectiveness of conventional treatment approaches. By increasing intratumoral drug concentration while minimizing systemic exposure, the IOP platform is intended to support more effective use of both existing and emerging oncology therapies.

"This first-in-human study represents an important milestone in our mission to transform how therapies are delivered to solid tumors," said Ramakrishna "Krishna" Venugopalan, Chief Executive Officer of Continuity Biosciences. "By enabling precise, localized delivery, we believe our platform has the potential to enhance the effectiveness of existing therapies and serve as a foundation for combination treatment approaches across multiple tumor types."

Pancreatic cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related mortality, with five-year survival rates remaining in the low double digits. Despite advances in systemic therapies, effective drug delivery to pancreatic tumors continues to be a major barrier to improved outcomes.

"Pancreatic cancer remains one of the most difficult cancers to treat, and patients urgently need better options," said Jen Jen Yeh, MD, Director of the Pancreatic Cancer Center of Excellence at the University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center. "Approaches that effectively deliver therapy precisely to the tumor while sparing the rest of the body could meaningfully change outcomes for patients."

"This trial is a critical step toward safer, more effective delivery of gemcitabine for pancreatic cancer patients," said Brian Boone, M.D., surgical oncologist at the WVU Cancer Institute and principal investigator for the WVU Medicine trial. "By targeting therapy directly to the tumor, we hope to improve outcomes while reducing the side effects that so often limit treatment in advanced disease."

"One of the central challenges in treating pancreatic cancer is getting enough drug into the tumor without harming the rest of the body," said Dr. Benjamin Ferguson, M.D., PhD, Clinical Assistant Professor of Surgery and surgical oncologist at the University of Michigan Medical Center. "This study will tell us whether targeted, localized delivery can overcome that barrier for gemcitabine and potentially open the door to better treatment strategies for patients with limited options."

Beyond pancreatic cancer, Continuity Biosciences is exploring the broader applicability of its IOP platform across additional oncology settings, including localized delivery of carboplatin in oral head and neck cancers.

About Continuity Biosciences

Continuity Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision drug delivery platforms designed to enable targeted, localized therapy across a range of diseases. The company's technologies are intended to overcome key translational barriers by improving how therapies are delivered, distributed, and sustained — with applications spanning oncology, endocrinology, and beyond — translating precision delivery innovation into practical therapeutic solutions for patients worldwide.

Learn more at

www.continuitybiosciences.com

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