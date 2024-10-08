Corero Network Security Secures $6M in New Orders To Close Q3 2024

Total Orders for 2024 Reach $20.2 Million

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQB: DDOSF), the distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection specialists, today announced it has secured $6 million in new orders during the third quarter of 2024. This strong close continues the company's customer acquisition momentum and brings Corero's total orders for 2024 to $20.2 million.

Corero's innovative SmartWall ONE™ DDoS protection solutions have driven the company's expansion into new strategic geographies such as the Middle East and Latin America, while also strengthening its foothold in existing markets. In Q3 2024, the company secured six additional customer wins, contributing to a total of 16 new customers so far this year.

Alongside new customer wins, Corero expanded relationships with existing customers through significant contract renewals and upgrades, demonstrating continued trust in its SmartWall ONE solution to meet evolving security needs and support business growth.

Carl Herberger, Chief Executive Officer at Corero Network Security, commented: "I am thrilled to welcome our new customers and delighted that we continue to grow with our existing customers. Renewals and upgrades demonstrate that we are successfully delivering on our customer promises and collectively these deals underline the market-leading capabilities of our cutting-edge SmartWall ONE solution. Our continued new customer win momentum since H1 2024 demonstrates the ongoing success of our accelerated go-to-market strategy and highlights Corero's increasing ability to compete across the global market."

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQB Market (OTCQB: DDOSF).

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1100072/Corero_Network_Security_Logo.jpg