CTC ━ Centro De Tecnologia Canavieira Engages SC Solutions To Provide AI Technology for Sugarcane

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SC Solutions Inc., a leader in engineering solutions for data mining, announces its engagement with CTC - Centro De Tecnologia Canavieira SA, a prominent Brazilian company specializing in sugarcane science and biotechnology. This collaboration aims to leverage AI technology to advance sugarcane agricultural practices.

"Being chosen by CTC to provide our services marks a significant milestone for SC Solutions, its adoption of our latest AI technology to advance their agricultural practice" said Ziheng Xiang, CTO at SC Solutions Inc.

"This partnership is a significant milestone for the sugarcane industry," stated Camilla Macedo, Head of IT at CTC. "By integrating our proprietary technology with SC Solutions' engineering expertise, we aim to improve our cultivation strategies."

The agreement signed between SC Solutions and CTC is expected to set new standards in the agricultural sector, ultimately benefiting sugarcane producers and the broader agricultural community.

About SC Solutions

SC Solutions Inc. addresses the gap in the commercial market for integrated, accessible, and understandable earth intelligence. SC Solutions' I-Sat platform fuses real-time earth observation satellite data. It applies advanced analytics to provide cutting-edge insights for various commercial applications, including agriculture, forestry, mining, environmental monitoring, and asset management. Leveraging natural-language processing, the platform's intuitive user interface allows for seamless interaction by all users, regardless of their proficiency in imaging processing. I-Sat's accessibility and usability make monitoring and responding to environmental conditions easy ━ improving decision-making processes, increasing operational efficiency, and reducing costs. The I-Sat platform builds on SC Solutions' heritage of empowering access to and fostering inclusive collaboration in space through its vision of a decentralized satellite infrastructure. www.scsolutions.ai

About CTC - Centro De Tecnologia Canavieira

Centro de Tecnologia Canavieira (CTC) is a leading global company in sugarcane science, focused on innovation through genetic improvement, biotechnology, and advanced planting techniques. With laboratories in Brazil and the U.S., CTC develops high-yielding sugarcane varieties resistant to diseases and pests. It holds one of the largest sugarcane germplasm banks globally and has played a key role in the technological progress of agribusiness, contributing significantly to Brazil's leadership in sustainable sugar, ethanol, and bioelectricity production. https://ctc.com.br/