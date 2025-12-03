Daewoong Pharmaceutical Holds Nabota Master Class in Saudi Arabia

-Attracts Over 200 Aesthetic Experts from Six Middle Eastern Countries

-Leading KOLs from Korea and the Middle East Deliver Anatomy-Based Education, Live Demonstrations, and Case Sharing

-Dr. Azzam Alkhalifah: "Nabota Is Establishing Itself as a Trusted Toxin in the Middle East"

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Daewoong Pharmaceutical (Co-CEOs Shawn Park and Chang-jae Lee) announced on the 1st that it successfully held the Nabota Master Class (NMC) Middle East & North Africa (MENA) from Nobember 28 for two days in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This marks the first time NMC has been held outside Korea, drawing more than 200 medical professionals from six major Middle Eastern countries including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar.

Medical staff members participating in NMC MENA, held in Saudi Arabia starting on the 28th of last month, pose for a commemorative photo.

To date, Nabota has expanded into 10 countries in the Middle East—more markets than any other Korean toxin brand—achieving rapid growth in key markets such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE. In Saudi Arabia, the largest aesthetic market in the region, Nabota has continued to gain market share since its launch, solidifying its presence through consistent clinical performance.

As demand for botulinum toxin continues to rise among younger consumers in the Middle East, Daewoong Pharmaceutical has been strengthening its training infrastructure by offering structured physician education and academic support. Through these efforts, the company aims to enhance treatment proficiency, improve patient satisfaction, and build a sustainable win–win–win model for physicians, patients, and the company.

The NMC MENA program featured top aesthetic, plastic surgery, and anatomy experts from Korea and the Middle East, receiving strong engagement from attendees. Key sessions included:

A facial anatomy lecture by Professor Seung-Ho Han (Ewha Womans University), focused on improving the safety and precision of toxin injections;

A protocol-based training session by Dr. Je-young Park (Chief Director, Apgujeong Oracle Dermatology), presenting clinical applications and standardized techniques for specialized procedures such as NABOLIFT and NABOGLOW;

Hands-on sessions led by Dr. Jee-soo Kook (It's Me Clinic) and eight additional expert faculty members.

In addition, prominent Middle Eastern KOLs—including Dr. Abdulkader Ramo, Dr. Azzam Alkhalifah, Professor Amir Mrad (Alfaisal University), and Dr. Carmelo Crisafulli—shared real-world Nabota treatment cases and engaged in in-depth panel discussions on dilution methods, diffusion characteristics, and clinical differentiators of the product.

Dr. Alkhalifah stated, "Nabota is becoming a trusted botulinum toxin brand in the Middle East based on its consistent clinical outcomes. This event was particularly meaningful as it allowed us to deeply explore Nabota's clinical advantages and standardized injection protocols in one comprehensive program."

Daewoong Pharmaceutical has expanded NMC from two to four annual global sessions beginning this year, operating tailored academic programs across Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company aims to evolve the platform beyond simple injection workshops into a global education ecosystem that strengthens clinical expertise, fosters scientific exchange, and enhances brand credibility.

Jun-soo Yun, Head of Daewoong Pharmaceutical's Nabota Business Division, commented, "NMC MENA was more than a training event—it was a milestone moment where we and our Middle Eastern partners collectively established new standards in aesthetic medicine. We will continue to expand global academic networks and reinforce Nabota's position as a trusted global toxin brand through evidence-based education and continuous clinical collaboration."

