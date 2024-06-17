DUBAI, UAE, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Darwinbox, a global leader in cloud-based HCM solutions, today announced that it has been distinguished as a Customers' Choice in the 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises.

The Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals with experience using the product or service. As of 31 January 2024, Darwinbox received an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars across 141 reviews.

Darwinbox named as a Customers’ Choice in the 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Cloud HCM Suites Report for Enterprises with 1,000+ Employees

"We believe this distinction, for the third consecutive year, reflects our unwavering commitment to our customers and their success, as well as our dedication to excellence and innovation in the HCM space," says Jayant Paleti, co-founder, Darwinbox.

Darwinbox has been named a Customers' Choice for both Large Enterprise (1B - 10B USD) and Midsize Enterprise (50M - 1B USD) segments, showcasing its robust capabilities in handling large-scale operations and its widespread appeal across various business sizes. This recognition underscores the platform's popularity, driven by its powerful configurability, intuitive design, and agility. An impressive 98% of customers rated Darwinbox 4-stars or higher, highlighting the overwhelming satisfaction with the product.

Furthermore, Darwinbox is recognized as the most customer-friendly enterprise-grade HCM solution globally. The platform distinguishes itself through its ease of implementation and integration, prompt vendor responses, and exceptional technical support, demonstrating Darwinbox's dedication to quick service and client satisfaction. Notably, 94% of its customers have expressed their willingness to recommend Darwinbox, demonstrating its significant impact and reliability in the enterprise tech landscape.

"What I love is when we need support, the customer service is top-notch - always responsive, solution makers, and always helpful," HR Business Partner, Media Industry

"Darwinbox has been able to cater to our needs given our diverse business structures and differences in processes," HR Lead, Manufacturing Sector

Read more reviews

About Darwinbox:

Darwinbox is a leading SaaS-based HR technology platform, empowering organisations to automate HR processes and elevate the employee experience. Rated the highest globally among HCM players on Gartner's customer review platform, Peer Insights, Darwinbox is trusted by 900+ global enterprises with more than 2.5 million employees spread across 116+ countries.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2438686/Darwinbox_Voice_of_the_Customer.jpg