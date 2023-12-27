The 17,000sqm unprecedented art project will offer a multi-sensory exploration of experiential artworks created by art collective teamLab

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, and teamLab have announced the completion of 70 percent of the overall development of teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9235051-dct-abu-dhabi-miral-teamlab-announce-completion-70percent-teamlab-phenomena/

Miral_teamLab DCT Abu Dhabi, Miral and teamLab Announce the Completion of 70 Percent of teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi

Spanning 17,000 sqm of gross floor area (GFA), the mega-project is making steady progress towards its development, with its reinforced concrete structure fully complete, further to the construction of the artwork spaces.

The multi-sensory art experience at Saadiyat Cultural District will house large-scale immersive artwork spaces created by the globally acclaimed and interdisciplinary Tokyo-based art collective teamLab, offering inspirational spaces at the intersection of art and technology, igniting curiosity, imagination, and creativity in all who visit.

The architecture of teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi which was conceptualized and designed by teamLab Architects will play an important role in providing the artworks with an environment to evolve freely and organically. As part of teamLab's new concept, Environmental Phenomena, the architecture for teamLab Phenomena has been designed both from the inside out and the outside in, creating a structure that envelops various environments that produce unique phenomena.

Jonathan Brown, Chief Portfolio Officer of Miral, said: "Together with our partners, Miral's vision for developing teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi is to provide a captivating cultural journey that brings a new realm of educational exploration and creative discovery to the emirate. The curated, experiential space will add yet another outstanding experience to Miral's portfolio of world-class experiences and attractions, appealing to visitors from across the globe."

Toshiyuki Inoko, founder of teamLab, said: "A key characteristic of teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi is the environment and the various phenomena created by it. The environment stabilises the structure of these phenomena, and the stabilised phenomena become the artworks themselves. In other words, unlike stones or man-made creations that can maintain a stable structure on their own, the artworks at teamLab Phenomena do not exist independently, but are dependent on their environment.

Even if people break the work apart, the work will remain in existence, as long as its environment is maintained. On the contrary, the work will disappear if the environment is not maintained. In time, people's consciousness will expand to include the environment. A stone can continue to exist in a closed box, sealed off from the outside world, but life cannot sustain its existence in such a box. Life is a miraculous phenomenon that emerges from a flow in a continuous world."

Home for infinite curiosity, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi will feature constantly transforming artistic installations that will be unique to Abu Dhabi.

About teamLab

teamLab (f. 2001) is an international art collective. Their collaborative practice seeks to navigate the confluence of art, science, technology, and the natural world. Through art, the interdisciplinary group of specialists, including artists, programmers, engineers, CG animators, mathematicians, and architects, aims to explore the relationship between the self and the world, and new forms of perception. https://www.teamlab.art/

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture, creative and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives, and creative thought. For more information, please visit: dctabudhabi.ae

About Miral

Miral Group is the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, that contributes to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and Abu Dhabi's economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world to create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realisation of the Emirate's tourism vision and growth.

Responsible for the development of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral's portfolio of world-class assets incorporates entertainment, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and hospitality experiences, aiming to deliver millions of memorable moments for residents and international guests alike. These include SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina, and Yas Bay Waterfront, home to the UAE's largest indoor multi-purpose venue Etihad Arena, amongst others. Miral also has several projects being developed on Yas Island and across the emirate, including teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, and a Harry Potter themed land within Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

Miral Group encompasses three subsidiaries: Miral Destinations, which promotes unique destinations; Miral Experiences, which operates a diverse portfolio of world-class, award-winning immersive experiences; and Yas Asset Management, which operates and manages a portfolio of vibrant destinations including F&B, retail, marinas and hospitality properties across Yas Island. For more information, visit www.miral.ae .

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2304436/Miral_teamLab.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2304435/Miral_teamLab.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2213421/4463993/Miral_Logo.jpg