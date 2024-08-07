Dechert Bolsters Global Investment Funds Practice with Addition of Amanjit K. Fagura in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert announced today the addition of Amanjit K. Fagura as a partner in its financial services practice group, which will help to bolster the firm's capabilities in serving a wide range of investment needs for Middle East investors. Ms. Fagura will be based in Dechert's Dubai office and will play a key role in Dechert's regional growth efforts.

"Ama's global expertise and innovative approaches to fund structuring and investment transactions will be a tremendous asset to our clients," said Mark Thierfelder, co-chair of Dechert. "Her ability to navigate complex financial landscapes and deliver tailored solutions aligns perfectly with our commitment to excellence and client service."

"Ama's arrival is a strategic enhancement to our global team and her expertise will significantly strengthen our capabilities in the Middle East region. We are excited to welcome her to Dechert," said Gus Black, co-chair of Dechert's financial services practice group.

Ms. Fagura brings a wealth of experience from her previous role at a global law firm, where she specialized in private funds and investment solutions for Middle East investors. Her practice primarily involves assisting fund managers and regional investors with the structuring and documentation of Shari'a-compliant investment solutions. Ms. Fagura's expertise encompasses a wide range of other investment structures, including private placements, Sukuk issuances, and both conventional and Islamic financings. She represents a diverse client base, including fund managers, banks, private and institutional investors, and global asset managers.

"Dechert's global reach and comprehensive financial services platform are what drew me to the firm," said Ms. Fagura. "I am thrilled to join such a dynamic team and look forward to contributing to the growth and success of our financial services and investment management practice, while delivering exceptional service and innovative results to our clients."

Widely renowned as a leading practitioner in the investment funds space, Ms. Fagura has been recognized in the Chambers Global 2024 rankings for Investment Funds, Middle East.

With more than 200 lawyers, Dechert has one of the largest financial services and investment management teams of any firm. It was the first law firm with a funds practice in all key European fund domiciles, including the UK, Ireland, Luxembourg, Germany, and France, as well as the U.S., the Middle East, and Asia. The firm is consistently recognized by independent experts as a leading law firm for investment funds.

About Dechert

Dechert is a global law firm that advises asset managers, financial institutions and corporations on issues critical to managing their business and their capital – from high-stakes litigation to complex transactions and regulatory matters. We answer questions that seem unsolvable, develop deal structures that are new to the market and protect clients' rights in extreme situations. Our nearly 1,000 lawyers across 20 offices globally focus on the financial services, private equity, private credit, real estate, life sciences and technology sectors.