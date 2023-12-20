Deeptech Twyn appoints Siemens Energy leader Frank Gallardo to its Board

NEW DELHI, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Twyn , the world's first Phygital Twin DeepTech enabling smart manufacturing for large manufacturers and OEMs, is pleased to welcome Global Head of Renewable Projects, Siemens Energy Frank Gallardo to the Board of Directors. The company is preparing to expand its market presence in the Middle East and Europe. Gallardo's extensive industry knowledge and experience will help accelerate Twyn's growth journey.

Frank Gallardo, Global Head of Renewable Projects, Siemens Energy

Gallardo's extensive experience in global business operations and fostering the growth of Fortune 500 companies since their inception, positions him uniquely to spearhead Twyn's revenue growth and expansion. Gallardo will play a pivotal role in analyzing business decisions at Twyn and providing strategic solutions, to help the DeepTech company in establishing new partnerships and exploring avenues to support business growth.

"Twyn's platform is unique as it deploys high-fidelity digital twins for smart manufacturing and simplifies the analysis with real-time data from physical assets for decision makers. The technology revolution in India has given rise to deep technologies to bring about the next wave of innovation in the manufacturing sector. I am excited to work with the exceptional team at Twyn and push the boundaries of innovation to bring about disruption in the industry," said Frank Gallardo, Global Head, Renewable Projects, Siemens Energy.

Welcoming Gallardo onboard, Twyn Founder & CEO Avi Dahiya said, "We are committed to expanding our presence across the globe. As a veteran in the Industrial sector, his deep knowledge in global business operations will play a major role in helping Twyn reach its goal of enabling large manufacturers in their digital transformation journey across the world. Gallardo's invaluable experience will further strengthen our market position as the world's first Phygital Twin platform."

Having more than two decades of experience, Gallardo has supported teams across Europe, the Middle East and Central America. He has worked with Larsen & Toubro, Enviromena, Enertis and Abengoa in the past. He is also a non-executive member of the Hydrogen Council, founded at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

About Twyn:

Twyn is a DeepTech enterprise SaaS Startup enabling Large Manufacturers and OEMs for Smart Manufacturing. It leverages emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and spatial computing to create XR (Extended Reality) based Phygital Twins. The DeepTech's enterprise clientele includes HP, Samsung, Suzuki, Panasonic, Uno Minda and JBM Group among others.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2304097/Frank_Gallardo.jpg