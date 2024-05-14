Department of Health - Abu Dhabi partners with GSK to Establish Regional Vaccine Distribution Hub

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GSK, a leading biopharma company, during Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week (ADGHW) to establish a regional vaccine distribution hub in Abu Dhabi.

DoH inks partnership with GSK to Establish Regional Vaccine Distribution Hub in Abu Dhabi

In the presence of Edward Hobart, Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the UAE, H.E. Mansoor Al Mansoori, Chairman of DoH, and Sir Jonathan Symonds, Chairman of the GSK Board, the MoU was signed by H.E. Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of DoH and Boyd Chongphaisal, Vice President and General Manager, GSK Gulf.

The key pillars of the collaboration are: the establishment of a regional vaccine distribution hub in Abu Dhabi; working together to maximise the strategic and healthcare impacts of the establishment of the GSK Vaccine Regional Distribution Hub; collaborating to ensure its successful establishment and operation; and exploration of opportunities to foster knowledge exchange and capability building through collaboration between GSK and the UAE; and jointly focusing on prevention strategies to address public health challenges.

Her Excellency Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), said: "Thanks to Abu Dhabi's close-knit community, diverse population, and continued investments in healthcare infrastructure, the city is ideally equipped to help make access to quality, responsible innovative healthcare a reality for all. Reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a leading destination for health life-science, the Department's collaboration with GSK reinforces Abu Dhabi's commitment to enhancing healthcare services, ensuring drug and vaccine security, and fostering resilience in the healthcare sector. By cultivating partnerships on the global stage, Abu Dhabi has earned a catalyst role in strategically mapping the future trajectory of the healthcare industry, focusing on improving patient outcomes, strengthening healthcare systems, and promoting equitable access to essential medicines and vaccines. This collaboration underscores our dedication to fostering innovation, technological advancement, and sustainability in the healthcare sector, ultimately contributing to the well-being of our local population and those in need around the world."

Boyd Chongphaisal, Vice President and General Manager, GSK Gulf, said: "As a global biopharma company, GSK is dedicated to developing transformational vaccines and medicines. With a focus on driving innovation, we aim to positively impact millions of lives across the Gulf countries through strategic partnerships. Through establishing a regional vaccines distribution hub in Abu Dhabi, we will be able to meet the increasing demand for GSK vaccines in the region, Near East and South Asian countries, advancing healthcare standards and addressing public health challenges."

This strategic approach emphasises the critical role of robust immunisation programmes in addressing the evolving healthcare landscape. As the UAE navigates demographic shifts, prevention emerges as a core principle driving these strategies.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week is a major government initiative taking place between 13 and 15 May 2024.

