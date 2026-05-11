Dept of Tourism, Culture & Media Ajman Strengthens Sports and Golf Tourism Positioning Through Strategic Partnership with WPSL Services

AJMAN, UAE, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with Ajman Vision 2030 and the Emirate's tourism diversification objectives, Dept of Tourism, Culture & Media Ajman continues to strengthen Ajman's position as a leading destination for leisure, sports, and premium lifestyle tourism experiences through strategic international partnerships and world-class events.

Abdullah Al Obaidli, Director of the Events, Programs & Talent Section at ADTCM, alongside participants and representatives from WPSL Services.

As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen the emirate's position as a leading sports tourism destination, the Dept of Tourism, Culture & Media Ajman sponsors the annual WAGI Pairs Championship, held on 8 May 2026 at Al Zorah Golf & Yacht Club. The tournament witnessed the announcement of a strategic partnership with WPSL Services aimed at attracting a series of international golf tournaments and events to the emirate. This initiative aligns with Ajman's broader efforts to diversify its tourism offering and enhance its presence on the global sports tourism map.

The partnership supports Ajman's broader objectives of enhancing destination visibility, attracting premium leisure travellers, and driving sustainable tourism growth through high-quality sports and lifestyle experiences. It also underscores the strategic role of Al Zorah Golf & Yacht Club as one of the UAE's premier waterfront golf and lifestyle destinations.

This partnership comes at a time when sports tourism continues to witness strong global growth, as destinations increasingly leverage international sporting events and experiential travel offerings to attract high-value visitors and strengthen tourism economies. Within this evolving landscape, golf tourism has emerged as one of the fastest-growing segments, driven by rising demand for premium hospitality, wellness, luxury, and destination-led leisure experiences.

The event will welcome amateur golfers from across the UAE competing for the opportunity to represent the country at the World Amateur Golfers Invitational in Malaysia, which brings together participants from more than 40 countries worldwide.

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director-General of the Dept of Tourism, Culture & Media Ajman, said: "This partnership reflects Ajman's continued commitment to advancing tourism diversification and strengthening the Emirate's position as a leading leisure and sports tourism destination in line with Ajman Vision 2030.

"Golf tourism represents an important growth segment that contributes to visitor economy development, destination visibility, and long-term tourism sustainability. Through partnerships of this nature, we continue to reinforce Ajman's appeal as a destination for premium staycations, international sporting events, and high-quality tourism experiences." His Excellency added.

On another note, Russell Yeomans, CEO of WPSL Services, said: "We are pleased to launch this partnership with the Dept of Tourism, Culture & Media Ajman and Media through the Ajman WAGI Pairs tournament at Al Zorah Golf & Yacht Club. Events such as these play an important role in bringing together amateur golfers from across the region while creating pathways to international tournaments and wider global engagement within the golfing community. Al Zorah Golf & Yacht Club offers a world-class golfing and hospitality experience that combines exceptional facilities with Ajman's beaches, culture, and tourism offerings. Through this partnership, we look forward to introducing more golfers and leisure travellers to the Emirate while amplifying Ajman's international visibility."

This collaboration aligns with Ajman Vision 2030's focus on tourism diversification and sustainable economic development through initiatives that enhance destination visibility, attract high-value visitor segments, and strengthen Ajman's global tourism profile.

The partnership also supports Ajman's continued focus on enriching tourism, premium staycation experiences, and diversified visitor offerings across the Emirate, while reinforcing the role of sports tourism as a driver of economic and tourism growth.

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