Discover Sungrow's Advanced Solar Solutions at WFES 2025

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, is thrilled to announce its participation in the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2025 in Abu Dhabi. On January 14, Sungrow will unveil a groundbreaking new string inverter designed to revolutionize the renewable energy landscape. With cutting-edge features and tailored solutions, this product is set to address the unique energy challenges in the MENA region while advancing the global energy agenda.

Sungrow WFES Poster

The MENA region is emerging as a global hub for renewable energy development. Countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt are investing heavily in solar infrastructure, with ambitious goals to diversify their energy portfolios. Governments across MENA are implementing policies and large-scale projects to accelerate the adoption of solar energy. From Abu Dhabi's Noor Solar Project to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, the region is leading by example in transitioning to a low-carbon future.

Thompson Meng, Vice President of Sungrow PV & ESS BG, stated, "The WFES 2025 is a powerful reminder of the transformative role renewable energy plays in shaping a sustainable future, especially in the Middle East region. At WFES, we are eager to share insights, foster partnerships, and showcase how Sungrow's solutions are empowering businesses and communities worldwide. Together, we can achieve incredible progress and accelerate the transition to clean energy."

FAQs

What will Sungrow feature at the WFES 2025?

Sungrow will highlight its latest innovations, including its highly anticipated new string inverter. Visitors can also engage in discussions with MENA stakeholders about our tailored solutions for the region's renewable energy needs.



How does Sungrow's new product benefit the MENA region?

Sungrow's next-generation string inverter is designed for modern commercial and industrial (C&I) applications, optimizing performance, efficiency, and safety. Built for reliability, it meets the growing energy demands of C&I solar projects, providing a robust solution for the MENA market's renewable energy future.



Why is the MENA region pivotal in the global renewable energy landscape?

With its abundant sunlight and increasing investments in sustainability, MENA is a critical region for driving global renewable energy progress. Sungrow's high-performance solutions power key projects across MENA, ensuring unmatched reliability and efficiency. As countries like Oman and Morocco expand into green hydrogen production, Sungrow continues to play a critical role in enabling scalable, sustainable energy systems that drive regional and global progress.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of June 2024, Sungrow has installed 605 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the most bankable energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 170 countries, supported by a network of 490 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit www.sungrowpower.com .

