Discover the next frontier in Sleep Technology: INDIA MATTRESSTECH + UPHOLSTERY SUPPLIES EXPO (IME) 2024

Building on the success of the 7th edition, which attracted over 6,500 visitors from 26 countries and featured the participation of more than 100 exhibitors, the upcoming edition will take place from February 22-25, 2024 at Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Bengaluru, India. Some key exhibitors include Sheela Foams, Shree Malani Foams, Jacquard Fabrics, Elektroteks, Latex Green, Remex International, Atul Ltd., Pyarelal Foams, Flexipol, Subinas Springs, Entex Textil, Mattress Production, Spuhl, Wakol, Quarrata Forniture. View the video review of previous edition here.

The Apex of Industry Advancement in India

With industry predictions estimating a remarkable growth trajectory for the Indian Mattress Industry at 2.4 billion USD and an expected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.97%, coupled with a corresponding 7% CAGR for the Upholstered Furniture Market between 2023-27, the sector is poised for substantial expansion. With a projected working-age population of 1.04 billion by 2030, India is fueled by a growing demand for quality sleep and modernized bedding solutions, the industry is experiencing an influx of vendors, suppliers, and partners, fostering innovation and market expansion.

Empowering Knowledge Exchange and Networking

The event will host a diverse B2B attendee profile, including Mattress & Pillow Manufacturers, Sleep Product Manufacturers, Sellers & Exporters, Importers & Dealers in Mattress Technology, Mattress Exporters & Importers, Mattress Material Importers, Upholstered Furniture's and Manufacturers, Upholstery Material Suppliers, Sofa & Soft Furniture Manufacturers. The expo also features a conference forum designed to maximize benefits, fostering collaboration among industry professionals.

