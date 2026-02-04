Dot Pad Wins GESS 2025, Advancing Inclusive Education Across the Middle East region

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dot Pad, the flagship tactile display developed by Dot Inc., was recognized at the GESS (Global Educational Supplies and Solutions) Education Awards 2025, held in Dubai on November 12, 2025. The product was awarded "SEN (Special Educational Needs) and Inclusive Resource and Equipment Supplier of the Year," selected from a record number of submissions representing 61 countries worldwide. This recognition highlights the growing global importance of accessible and inclusive educational technologies.

Malak Aljadaan, a visually impaired accessibility consultant from Jordan, is exploring the Jordanian flag through the Dot Pad and reacting with amazement. Pictured is Ahrum Choi (center), Director of Dot Inc., holding the “SEN and Inclusive Resource and Equipment Supplier of the Year” trophy at the GESS Education Awards 2025.

Dot Pad is a refreshable, multi-line tactile and braille display designed for blind and visually impaired learners. Unlike conventional braille devices that primarily focus on linear text, Dot Pad enables users to access graphics, diagrams, charts, mathematical expressions, and spatial information through touch. This expanded capability allows visually impaired students to engage more fully with STEM subjects and other visually intensive learning materials, supporting equal participation in both mainstream and special education environments.

Building on this international recognition, Dot Inc. is actively expanding Dot Pad adoption across the Middle East region through its strategic partnership with Topland, the company's official distributor in the region. Together, Dot Inc. and Topland are working closely with schools, universities, and public-sector institutions to introduce inclusive learning technologies aligned with regional educational priorities.

Commenting on the partnership, Andy Faulkner, CEO of Topland Group, said, "Partnering with Dot Inc allows us to introduce world-class assistive technology to the Middle East and significantly improve access to education for learners who need it most. At Topland Group, we see accessibility not as an add-on, but as a foundation for a more inclusive and future-ready education system."

Topland plays a critical role in local deployment, market development, and partnership building, ensuring that Dot Pad solutions are effectively integrated into regional education systems and accessibility initiatives. Through this collaboration, Dot Pad is positioned as a practical and scalable solution to address long-standing educational barriers faced by visually impaired learners in the region.

The impact of Dot Pad has been recognized by users and accessibility advocates alike. Malak Aljadaan, former Associate Human Rights Officer at the United Nations in Amman, Jordan, shared her experience, stating:

"Dot Pad is the most amazing device I've ever tried. I wish I had access to this when I was in school. Through the app, I can explore many features, and being able to read the Quran in multi-line braille is far more empowering than only listening. This technology truly supports accessibility and inclusive design for learners with visual impairments."

Looking ahead, Dot Inc. and Topland plan to continue advancing tactile interface technology while deepening collaborations with regional partners. By combining innovative hardware, localized partnerships, and a commitment to inclusive design, Dot aims to ensure that learners with special educational needs across the Middle East region have equal access to knowledge, education, and opportunity.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2869193/Photo1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2874575/2nd_photo.jpg