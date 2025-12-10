Dreame TV's International Blitz: Next-Gen Mini LED Technology Storms Global Stage

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology is entering the global mini LED TV market with its Dreame TV series through Shenzhen Televi Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., a technology enterprise under Dreame. After its debut at IFA Berlin and ELLE POP - UP in Hungary, it will also be exhibited at CES. Having been launched in Singapore and other countries, the series is planned for release in the United Arab Emirates in December, and Malaysia is also incorporated into the release scheme.

The Dreame TV S100 and V3000 series showcased the Aura Mini LED technology at the 138th Canton Fair, which was recently inaugurated. The S100 exhibited in November at Budapest's premier ELLE POP-UP exhibition. S100 features Aura Mini LED backlight with full-array local dimming, delivering precise light control and deep blacks. With a peak brightness of 1000 nits and QLED+ technology producing over 1.07 billion colors, every detail is sharp and every shade true to life. Powered by the custom Dreamind™ Pro AI Processor, 2K content is intelligently upscaled close to 4K, with adaptive color and clarity tuning for natural, vivid frames.

At the same time, the S100 is integrated with the Dreame 4.1.2ch Master Sound System, equipped with 11 sound units covering high, mid, and low frequency ranges, delivering a more complete sound layer. The peak power reaches 70W, far higher than the typical 40W output of mainstream TVs, providing more ample soundstage energy. With 270° physical sound coverage, it creates an audio field that nearly envelops the entire space. The S100 features a fully integrated soundbar system, making the purchase of this television functionally equivalent to acquiring both a standalone TV and a separate soundbar.

Dreame's global flagship V3000 features a "Black Crystal True Color Screen" with just 1.8% reflectivity, eliminating glare in bright environments. Its Aura Mini LED Premium Display combines QLED and Mini LED technologies, delivering 1 billion colors, 98% DCI-P3 coverage, ΔE≈0.7 color accuracy, and 2800 nits peak brightness.

Gaming performance excels with a 300Hz refresh rate, 5.3ms input lag, and support for VRR, ALLM, and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro. The integrated Dreame Master Sound System 2.1.2ch with Dolby Atmos® is equipped with a dedicated subwoofer and a dual - horn design. It generates a 270° physical sound coverage, as opposed to the ordinary 360 - degree surround sound adjusted by algorithms. We eagerly anticipate the launch of the V3000 in the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, and Indonesia.

Dreame TV has showcased its projectors and audio systems at IFA, with plans to exhibit at CES. The product line includes the T2 laser projector, offering 120-inch Full HD images with auto-correction and a battery-powered design, and the T3 ultra-short-throw model for large screens from a minimal distance.

Shenzhen Televi Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. is a technology enterprise under Dreame, dedicated to advancing innovation in home audio-visual and display technologies.