du partners with Cognizant to elevate digital Telecommunications excellence

The collaboration will integrate Cognizant's advanced solutions to enhance du's service quality and customer satisfaction, ushering in a new era of digital innovation in the telco industry.

TEANECK, N.J., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) and du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced a five-year strategic relationship aimed at accelerating du's digital transformation. The collaboration is focused on enhancing du's internal capabilities to ensure the company remains at the forefront of the rapidly evolving telecommunications landscape.

du is committed to delivering more agile and efficient services, aligning with the UAE's ambitious innovation and growth objectives. Cognizant will provide du with comprehensive quality engineering and assurance, release management, automation services, and governance for Business Support Systems, Operational Support Systems, and Enterprise Support Systems, digital, data, and integration areas. Additionally, Cognizant will support du's strategic initiatives with enterprise architecture and high-level solution design, aiming to ensure enhanced quality, and reduced time to market. This collaboration with Cognizant will empower du to elevate its service quality and provide tailored digital experiences that meet the diverse needs of its clients.

"By strengthening our internal capabilities through our relationship with Cognizant, we are ensuring that du is well-positioned to meet future demands, drive innovation, and provide world-class services to our clients," said Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at du. "This collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering impactful, forward-thinking solutions that improve the lives of the communities we serve."

"We are proud to collaborate with du as they embark on their digital transformation journey," added Maged Wassim, Head of Cognizant Middle East. "By leveraging our expertise in quality engineering, we aim to elevate du's innovative spirit and optimize their operations, empowering them to deliver exceptional client experiences that set new benchmarks in the telecommunications sector across the Middle East."

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @Cognizant.

