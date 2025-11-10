DUBAI-BASED VISTA UNVEILS ENHANCED XO MARKETPLACE TO MEET RISING REGIONAL DEMAND FOR FLEXIBLE PRIVATE TRAVEL

Advanced technology and proprietary pricing drive next-generation private flight booking experiences for Middle East clients

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista , the world's leading private aviation group, has unveiled an enhanced version of its global XO Marketplace in the Middle East, introducing deeper technology integration, real-time operator schedules and proprietary pricing algorithms to deliver the most seamless, data-driven private flight booking experience available today.

The advanced XO platform — already trusted by a sizeable base of Middle Eastern clients and Members — represents the next phase in Vista's ongoing investment in digital innovation and regional client experience. Building on the Group's strong local presence through VistaJet, this milestone reinforces Vista's leadership in redefining private flight access through intelligent, transparent and instantly bookable solutions.

Pioneering Digital Evolution in Private Aviation

According to WingX, Vista operates more than 9% of all international business jet flights in the Middle East — the largest single market share in a fragmented regional landscape. This leadership reflects Vista's operational scale and strategic focus on digital transformation through XO, which empowers clients to search, select and confirm aircraft in seconds through one connected marketplace.

"The Middle East continues to be one of the fastest-growing private aviation markets globally," said Mazen Obaid, President — Middle East, Vista. "We are seeing consistent demand from clients who expect a seamless experience that blends the certainty of VistaJet's global infrastructure with the immediacy and transparency of XO's on demand technology. These enhancements to XO Marketplace ensure our clients benefit from faster access, smarter pricing and greater control every time they fly."

XO: The Simplest Way to Fly Privately

XO Marketplace delivers efficient and immediate access to more than 2,000 aircraft globally — from light jets for short regional hops to large-cabin aircraft for long-distance intercontinental travel. The platform's upgraded capabilities now include direct integration with operator flight schedules and proprietary dynamic pricing, enabling clients to view real-time availability and confirm bookings instantly.

As regional travel patterns evolve — particularly between Saudi Arabia, the UAE and key global business hubs — the enhanced XO platform reflects a new era of regional connectivity, giving travelers greater flexibility and transparency than ever before.

"The Middle East is a cornerstone of XO's global ecosystem," said Youssef Mouallem, Chief Business Officer, Vista. "From Dubai, we are harnessing advanced technology and regional expertise to deliver a truly borderless experience. Whether flying between Riyadh and Dubai or onward to Europe or Asia, XO gives clients instant, informed choices and total confidence in how they travel."

Building on Regional Strength

From its Dubai headquarters, Vista continues to expand its integrated infrastructure, dedicated client teams and tailored membership options across the Middle East. The enhanced XO Marketplace complements VistaJet's guaranteed global access model, offering clients the best of both worlds: assured reliability and flexible, on demand convenience.

Together, they represent Vista's unique proposition as the most comprehensive, customer-centric private aviation group in the world.

About Vista

Vista Global Holding Limited (Vista) is the world's leading global business aviation company providing worldwide business flight services through its network of subsidiaries and a team of over 4,000 experts. A global group headquartered in Dubai, Vista integrates a unique portfolio of companies to offer asset free services to cover all key aspects of business aviation, including guaranteed and on demand global flight coverage, subscription and membership solutions, and trading and management services.

Innovating the industry for 20 years through continuous investment in talent, technology, and infrastructure, Vista's mission is to provide the most advanced flying services at the very best value — anytime, anywhere around the world.

Vista's extensive industry expertise enables it to deliver comprehensive end-to-end solutions and technology to meet the needs of business aviation clients around the world. These services are offered through its leading brands, including VistaJet and XO.

More Vista information and news at www.vistaglobal.com

"Vista" is a trade name for Vista Global Holding Limited. Vista does not operate any aircraft. All flights are performed by properly licensed operators, which may include subsidiaries such as VistaJet Limited or VistaJet GmbH. Vista also holds a noncontrolling minority stake in FAA-licensed and DOT registered US direct air carriers Western Air Charter, Inc. (DBA Vista America), Jet Select, LLC (DBA Vista America), and Talon Air LLC.

