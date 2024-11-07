Dyna.Ai Unveils Agent Studio: A Powerful AI Agent Builder Platform at Singapore Fintech Festival

Dyna.Ai's Agent Studio, VoiceGPT, AvatarGPT and its FSI (Financial Services Industry) Suite were products exhibited at its booth

SINGAPORE, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dyna.Ai, a Singaporean AI-as-a-Service company, took center stage at the 2024 Singapore Fintech Festival with the unveiling of its newest flagship product – Agent Studio.

Tomas Skoumal, Chairman and Co-President of Dyna.Ai, delivering his keynote speech at the Singapore Fintech Festival Cynthia Siantar, Singapore General Manager of Dyna.Ai

Agent Studio is a groundbreaking AI agent builder platform built upon Dyna.Ai's proprietary large language model (LLM). This innovative platform marks a significant evolution from traditional chatbots, offering a highly customizable and sandbox-like environment for businesses to create AI agents tailored to their specific needs. With simple low-code or no-code setup, Agent Studio allows companies to swiftly design and deploy agents that autonomously manage customer interactions across channels, including APIs, websites, and social platforms like WhatsApp.

Agent Studio enhances Dyna.Ai's expanding portfolio of industry-leading AI-driven solutions, which includes its own AI platform, Agentic AI featuring VoiceGPT and AvatarGPT, along with the Financial Services Industry (FSI) Suite, all launched in 2024.

"We're thrilled to introduce Agent Studio, a valuable tool for our partners and clients globally," shared Tomas Skoumal, Chairman and Co-founder of Dyna.Ai. "Agent Studio exemplifies our commitment to providing a comprehensive suite of AI-powered solutions. Recognizing the diverse needs of different organizations and markets, we designed Agent Studio to empower businesses with granular customization capabilities."

Founded earlier this year, Dyna.Ai has established itself as a key player in the global AI landscape. With a focus on cutting-edge AI models, sophisticated human-AI interaction technologies, and big data analytics, the company empowers businesses across various industries to achieve success in today's competitive market.

"While there is certainly a lot of interest in AI adoption within Singapore's financial sector," commented Cynthia Siantar, Dyna.Ai's newly appointed Singapore General Manager, "actual implementation may be fairly limited. There could be several factors at play, such as the prevalence of generic solutions that do not address specific needs. Often, these solutions leave institutions unsure how to leverage them effectively. Here is where Dyna.Ai offers a distinct advantage--our deep understanding of the financial sector allows us to create solutions that go beyond mere novelty, instead, bridging the gap between technology and practical problem-solving for our clients."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2551602/Tomas_Technology_Stage.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2551601/Cynthia.jpg