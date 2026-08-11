EDF power solutions, Al Khadra Partners and OQAE reach Financial Close on the 120 MW JBB Wind Project in the Sultanate of Oman

Consortium led by EDF power solutions, Al Khadra Partners and OQ Alternative Energy finances the 120 MW Jaalan Bani Bu Ali (JBB) Wind Independent Power Project

Project due to begin commercial operations in Q3 2027

Once operational, the wind farm will supply low carbon electricity to more than 13,500 Omani households and avoid over 270,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually

MUSCAT, Oman, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A consortium led by EDF power solutions, Al Khadra Partners and OQ Alternative Energy (OQAE), today announced the successful achievement of financial close for the 120-megawatt (MW) Jaalan Bani Bu Ali (JBB) Wind Independent Power Project in the Sultanate of Oman.

The project follows the execution of a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (Nama PWP) and marks a significant milestone towards the delivery of one of Oman's largest onshore wind farms.

Located in the South Al Sharqiyah Governorate, approximately 440 km from the Port of Duqm, the project will comprise 16 wind turbines, each with a generation capacity of 7.7 MW. The commercial operation is expected in Q3 2027.

Once operational, the JBB Wind Farm is expected to generate sufficient renewable electricity to power more than 13,500 Omani households annually, while avoiding over 270,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions each year. The project will also contribute to local economic development through job creation, skills transfer, and opportunities for Omani businesses throughout the construction and operational phases.

The project supports Oman Vision 2040 and the Sultanate's objective of increasing the share of renewable energy in the national electricity mix to at least 30% by 2030, while advancing the country's Net Zero 2050 ambitions.

Luc Koechlin, CEO Middle East of EDF power solutions, said: "Achieving financial close on the JBB Wind Project is a major milestone for all partners involved and demonstrates the confidence of lenders in both the project and Oman's renewable energy market. This project marks EDF power solutions' inaugural wind transaction in Oman, further strengthening our commitment to supporting the Sultanate's energy transition through the development of competitive and low-carbon energy solutions. Together with our partners Al Khadra Partners and OQAE, we are proud to contribute to Oman Vision 2040 and its long-term decarbonization objectives."

Sheikha Hind Bahwan, Chairperson of Al Khadra Partners, commented: "The successful financial close of the JBB Wind Project marks a significant milestone for our partnership and underscores our shared commitment to advancing Oman's clean energy transition. As part of the Hind Bahwan Group, which is developing more than 3 GW of power projects across the Sultanate, we are proud to collaborate with EDF power solutions and OQ Alternative Energy in delivering one of the country's landmark renewable energy project. This achievement reflects the strength of our partnership and our confidence in Oman's vision for a sustainable, diversified energy future. Together, we are creating long-term economic, environmental, and social value that will benefit the Sultanate and its communities for generations to come."

Mr. Salim Said Al Kamyani, CEO of OQ Alternative Energy, said: "Achieving financial close for the JBB Wind Project is an important milestone that demonstrates the progress Oman is making in translating its renewable energy ambitions into tangible projects. JBB represents more than 120 MW of new renewable capacity; it is part of a wider transformation of the Sultanate's energy system and an investment in its long-term economic resilience. As Oman's National Champion for Renewable Energy, OQAE is committed to harnessing the country's exceptional renewable resources to strengthen energy security, diversify the energy mix and support sustainable economic growth. Projects such as JBB also create opportunities to build local capabilities, strengthen Omani supply chains and generate lasting In-Country Value. Together with EDF power solutions and Al Khadra Partners, we are proud to advance a project that contributes directly to Oman Vision 2040 and Net Zero 2050, while creating enduring value for the Sultanate and future generations."

About EDF power solutions

EDF power solutions is an international energy company which develops, builds and operates renewable and low-carbon energy production facilities as well as flexible power and electricity transmission solutions.

As a major player in the energy transition worldwide, EDF power solutions deploys, within EDF, competitive, responsible and value-creating projects. In 25 countries, our teams show their commitment to local stakeholders every day, adding their expertise and capacity for innovation to the fight against climate change.

EDF power solutions operates 31GW of gross installed power capacity worldwide. Leveraging on its technological and commercial skills as well as local knowledge, EDF power solutions develops innovative offers, to support the move towards decarbonisation and develop more efficient electrical systems.

EDF power solutions offer a large range of technologies to produce low carbon electricity (wind power, solar, hydraulics, biomass), increase power system flexibility (battery storage, PSP, low carbon thermal hybrid solution etc.) and to reduce its customers' carbon footprint (electrical mobility, hydrogen, off-grid solutions, mini-grids, etc.).

Contacts:

For more information: www.uae.edf.com

Follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edfmiddleeast

About Al Khadra Partners

Al Khadra Partners part of the Hind Bahwan Group is committed to accelerating the region's energy transition. With a strategic focus on renewable energy initiatives across the Middle East, Al Khadra invests in and develops a diverse portfolio of clean-energy solutions, including solar, battery storage, onshore wind, power-to-X technologies, and sustainable mobility. Guided by Sheikha Hind Bahwan's vision for sustainability, innovation, and In-Country Value creation, Al Khadra aims to deliver impactful, future-ready projects that contribute to national climate goals, strengthen energy security, and support long-term socio-economic development. Through its collaborative approach and commitment to excellence, Al Khadra continues to play a leading role in shaping a cleaner, more resilient energy future for the region.

Contacts:

For more information: www.hindbahwangroup.com

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hind-bahwan-group

About OQ Alternative Energy (OQAE)

OQ Alternative Energy (OQAE), a subsidiary of OQ, is the Sultanate of Oman's National Champion for Clean Energy. Established in 2020, OQAE contributes to the country's clean energy transition in line with Oman Vision 2040 and Net Zero 2050. Its portfolio includes large-scale solar and wind projects, green hydrogen and ammonia ventures, energy efficiency, and industrial decarbonisation — driving long-term value creation, energy security, and sustainable growth for Oman.