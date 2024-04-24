Electric vehicle charging specialist Solus Power and QinetiQ collaborate to find solutions for an electrified battlespace

LONDON, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solus Power, a leading innovator in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with global defence and security company, QinetiQ.

The strategic partnership aims to research and develop advanced EV charging solutions, appropriate to fleet charging and infrastructure, as well as to the specific needs of the Ministry of Defence (MOD), by leveraging the respective expertise of the two organisations.

Kratos power packs being handled with ease. (PRNewsfoto/Qinetiq, Solus power)

Solus Power is embarked on development of a cutting-edge mobile EV solution centred around modular, stackable and easily transported power units, each of which is the size of an attaché case and which can be both easily deployed and shared between users.

In parallel, QinetiQ has been working with customers in the defence and security industry to understand the challenges, threats and opportunities posed by climate change. One such challenge is how to flexibly charge EVs across diverse locations and infrastructural settings, in some aspects mirroring challenges experienced in high demand civilian applications such as airport parking, car hire management and the general operation of car parks.

The collaboration between the two companies sees QinetiQ supporting Solus Power to understand the needs of defence and security customers globally, in addition to providing their expertise in power sources and electrification. This collaboration underscores QinetiQ's ongoing efforts to partner with SMEs and academic institutions to tackle pressing customer challenges, including those related to climate change and energy transformation. The focus on mobile EV charging highlights the evolving landscape of defence and security infrastructure, recognising the importance of sustainable and adaptable energy solutions.

In November, Solus Power showcased its technology at QinetiQ's 'Understanding Tomorrow's Sustainability Technology Today' event, highlighting its potential to contribute to a more sustainable, efficient and flexible energy future for defence operations.

"Solus welcomes the opportunity recognised in this MOU to collaborate with an organisation of QinetiQ's standing and experience in the defence sector, and with its exceptional record of innovation and solutions development", said Solus Power CEO, Stas Leonidou.

Victoria Doherty, Head of Electrification, QinetiQ, said: "Enabling the flexibility to provide electric power wherever and whenever it is needed underpins future operational advantage. By working across sectors to transfer existing solutions, we will accelerate success in this area."

About QinetiQ:

QinetiQ is an integrated global defence and security company focused on mission-led innovation. Our purpose is protecting lives by serving the national security interests of our customers. We employ more than 8,500 highly-skilled people, committed to creating new ways of testing technologies, systems, and processes to make sure they meet operational needs; and enabling customers to deploy new and enhanced capabilities with the assurance they will deliver the performance required.

