ELFBAR furthers presence in Middle East and Africa

ELFBAR currently partners with six FMCG retail chains in the UAE.

ELFBAR now available at over 6,000 stores across the Middle East and Africa .

ELFBAR owes its success to relentless pursuit of flavor innovation and consistency.

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global vape brand ELFBAR announced its steadily growing presence to over 6,000 stores in the Middle East and Africa as of the end of 2024, amid the brand's 6th anniversary celebrations.

In 2024, ELFBAR forged and consolidated its partnership with six FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) retail chains in the UAE, hub of the whole Middle East and Africa, in an unwavering dedication to global expansion.

FMCG retailers

This move underscores the brand's commitment to delivering harm reduction products tailored to adult users in the wider region.

Since its inception in 2018, ELFBAR has transformed the global vaping landscape, operating in over 100 markets and serving more than 30 million adult users worldwide. In the Middle East and Africa, ELFBAR has rapidly ascended to become one of the top brands in the market.

Channels matter

To increase the visibility, ELFBAR has actively focused on partnering with trusted local collaborators and diversifying its distribution system.

This approach has enabled the brand to strengthen its foothold in key global markets. A significant milestone was achieved in late 2024, when ELFBAR had a deep collaboration with six FMCG retailers in the UAE, including Carrefour, KP, Enoc, Bluemart, Freshmart, and Speedway.

In South Africa, ELFBAR goes deep into various offline channels where the products are available at nearly 4,000 stores, including gas stations, supermarkets and convenience stores.

From flavors, beyond flavors

Celebrating its 6th anniversary in 2024, ELFBAR showcases how flavors play a key role in product innovations and adult user loyalty. Over the years, ELFBAR has been identified by its authentic delivery of the best vaping experience through unique flavor reproductions and satisfying mouthfeels.

Flavors play an effective role in adult users' smoking cessation journey. According to a survey conducted by Opinium, a research body in the UK, in May 2024, among 6,000 UK adult respondents, 67% of ex-smokers agreed flavor is not just a preference, but a core reason for choosing vaping as an alternative.

As a leading vaping brand, ELFBAR boasts the industry's largest flavor collection with nearly 1,000 varieties. More efforts are made to localize the product design and flavor adjustment to cater to local preferences, such as Arabic Coffee, a flavor hugely welcome by local users.

For more information, please visit ELFBAR's website .

ABOUT ELFBAR

ELFBAR is a pioneer in the global vape industry. Since its inception in 2018, the brand has been exploring new horizons by providing a diverse vaping experience through its wide range of products.

ELFBAR remains committed to compliance, child prevention and sustainable growth. ELFBAR displays the unwavering responsibility inherent in a leading brand that is preferred and recommended by tens of millions of adult users around the world.

For more information visit the official website elfbar.ae . For questions, please contact: [email protected] .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2603667/FMCG_retailers.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1832287/elf_bar_logo.jpg