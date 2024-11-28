Empowering Carbon Neutrality in the Middle East: TICA Shines at Dubai BIG5 Global 2024

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the theme of ENERGY SAVING CAN BE SEEN, TICA showcased a range of energy-efficient products and solutions at Dubai BIG5 Global 2024 during November 26 to 29, highlighting their commitment to Middle East carbon neutrality.

TICA Booth at Big5 Global 2024 Team of TICA MIDDLE EAST OFFICE

A standout feature of TICA in Big 5 was the Variable Frequency Air-Cooled Screw Chiller, meticulously engineered for Middle Eastern condition. This unit can operate in ambient temperatures ranging from -10 to 52°C, catering to the year-round high temperatures of the region. It features an green refrigerant, high-efficiency screw compressor, combined with advanced VFD technology, a high-efficiency flooded evaporator, unique oil return technology and optimized econimizer system design. Integrated with TICA OptSeek Intelligent System, the chiller is optimized for efficiency enhancement and energy savings, with equipment stability, and reliability. It is ideally suited for use in hospitals, shopping malls, and factories, achieving an IPLV of 4.93, which represents a 20% improvement in energy efficiency compared to traditional air-cooled screw chillers.

Another flagship energy-saving product showcased was TICA Airprowess series air handling unit. These products are not only designed for environments required stringent cleanliness class, such as chip manufacturing plants, bio-pharmaceutical factories, hospitals OR, and the food industry, but also demonstrate exceptional value in terms of energy efficiency and green development. TICA Airprowess product offers diverse high-efficiency component options and modular control to ensure energy savings. Its outstanding casing performance ensures low air leakage and superior insulation, while the innovative condensate heat recovery technology enables efficient energy-saving operation. The products' integrated self-developed U-shaped heat pipe technology provides dehumidification and reheating capabilities, significantly reducing initial investment and operating costs, thus delivering substantial economic benefits to the customer.

Additionally, TICA Air To Water Heat Pump, DC Brushless FCU, VRF, AirOasis Full Fresh Air Rooftop Package Unit also made a remarkable appearance at BIG5, showcasing TICA's outstanding R&D achievements in driving global carbon neutrality.

TICA's energy-efficient products are successfully deployed in several iconic projects across the Middle East, including the headquarters of Emaar Properties, HMS Mirdif Hospital, Dubai Mall.

In June 2023, TICA launched its UAE subsidiary, TICA MIDDLE EAST OFFICE, while actively preparing for its Middle East factory. In the future, TICA will focus on key sectors such as healthcare and retail to support the Middle East's carbon neutrality goals.

