Energy Climate Tech Leader ENlighten Surpasses 6.2GW in Solar Capacity on 'SOLAR CHAMP'

- Innovatively Addressing the Climate Crisis with Integrated Energy Solutions

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enlighten, a leading South Korean energy climate tech company, has announced that its solar power asset management platform, SOLAR CHAMP, has exceeded 6.2GW of registered capacity. This accounts for 26.3% of South Korea's solar market, with 25,900 solar plants registered on the platform, making it the largest single-service platform in the country.

ENlighten - SOLAR CHAMP

SOLAR CHAMP offers an innovative solution for efficiently managing and trading distributed renewable energy resources. Solar plant owners can access real-time data on power generation and revenue, optimizing their plant's operational efficiency. In South Korea, where small-scale solar power plants are prevalent, it simplifies energy transactions and contributes to cost savings, solidifying its role through successful collaborations with numerous RE100 companies, including Naver, Lotte, and global investment banks.

Enlighten also provides two flagship subscription services—RE100 and Residential Subscriptions. These models lower financial barriers for renewable energy adoption, making it easier for businesses and individuals to access clean energy. These services offer benefits like reduced electricity costs and practical support for RE100 goals.

Additionally, Enlighten has developed a deep-learning-based power forecasting model that uses weather data and plant operation metrics to monitor solar plant performance in real-time. This technology helps detect anomalies early, contributing to better maintenance and operational efficiency. By improving forecast accuracy, Enlighten helps balance power supply and demand, aiding in the stabilization of energy markets.

Enlighten's CEO, Youngho Lee, stated, "Our goal is to enhance our Energy as a Service (EaaS) model around SOLAR CHAMP. We aim to revolutionize the energy market by offering integrated services combining electricity, gas, and telecommunications in a subscription model, allowing customers to access energy solutions conveniently without upfront investment."

About Enlighten

Enlighten is Korea's leading energy and climate technology company, leading the energy industry with integrated energy management solutions and deep learning-based power forecasting technology. By leveraging advanced AI and data capabilities, Enlighten optimizes the production and management of solar energy and enhances market efficiency through its 'SOLAR CHAMP' platform, which streamlines energy transactions and efficiently manages distributed renewable energy resources.

Enlighten has been selected as a RE100 renewable energy supplier for Gyeonggi Province and has signed a third-party PPA with Naver, while also providing integrated RE100 solutions to Lotte Global Logistics and other major companies and institutions. For more information, visit www.enlighten.kr.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2517165/ENlighten_SOLAR_CHAMP.jpg