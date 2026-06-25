Envision Energy Partners with SOLA Group and WBHO on 660MWh BESS for Landmark Private Power Project in South Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, has signed an 660MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) supply agreement with the SOLA Group and WBHO for the landmark Naos-1 project. As the largest privately contracted hybrid renewable energy initiative to reach financial close in South Africa, Naos-1 highlights the country's shift toward more flexible, market-driven, and low-carbon power systems. The agreement also marks a key milestone in Envision Energy's expansion in Africa, reinforcing its commitment to advancing the region's energy transition through integrated renewable solutions.

Located near Viljoenskroon in South Africa's Free State, Naos-1 combines 300MW of solar PV generation with 660MWh of battery storage to deliver reliable, dispatchable renewable power to major private businesses. Designed for wheeling across the national grid, the project enables clean electricity generated in one location to be supplied to offtakers across the country. By integrating solar with storage, Naos-1 addresses renewable intermittency challenges and enhances grid stability.

Leveraging its vertically integrated BESS expertise across the full value chain, Envision Energy will provide comprehensive technical support for the project, spanning the design, manufacturing, operation and maintenance of the energy storage system. Backed by advanced battery technology and AI energy system, Envision's solution will enable intelligent optimization and ensure safe, efficient and reliable performance over the project lifecycle. A 25-year Long-Term Service Agreement(LTSA) between Envision and SOLA Group will further support the project's ongoing operation and maintenance, contributing to the continued development of South Africa's renewable energy ecosystem.

John Lee, General Manager of Asia & Africa Markets at Envision Energy, said: "Naos-1 demonstrates how integrated renewable and storage solutions can redefine the future energy systems, delivering not only clean power, but also reliability, flexibility, and economic value at scale. Envision is proud to support this landmark project and to work alongside leading partners to accelerate the transition toward a more sustainable energy future in South Africa and across emerging markets."

"Across South Africa and beyond, businesses are seeking energy solutions that balance sustainability, reliability, and cost-effectiveness," said Ian Burger, Managing Director of SOLA Build at SOLA Group. "Naos-1 reflects a new generation of energy infrastructure, one that is flexible, scalable, and aligned with the needs of modern power markets. Through collaboration with strong technology partners like Envision Energy, we are helping to unlock new pathways for private-sector participation and advancing the development of a more resilient and future-ready energy system."