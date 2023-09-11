Envorem and Greenland Environmental Services sign MoU to provide oil sludge cleaning technology to support Saudi Arabia's Green Initiative

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Envorem has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Saudia Arabia-based Greenland Environmental Services to provide its innovative technology to help the Kingdom in its environmental efforts. Envorem and Greenland Environmental Services are building a roadmap for localization to manufacture the recycling systems in Saudi Arabia to support the Saudi 2030 vision, the Saudi Green Initiative, and Saudi Aramco's In-Kingdom Total Value Add (iktva) program.

Since the launch of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia has made tremendous progress in addressing its unique environmental challenges and has a clear program for soil/sludge remediation with mandates under the Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SIRC).

Adam Majzoub, Director, Greenland said, "We at Greenland are committed to running our operations in line with the National waste management ambitions outlined in the Kingdom's 2030 Vision for achieving environmental sustainability, increasing the efficiency of waste management, as well as establishing a comprehensive circular economy. With our strategic partnership with ENVOREM, we believe that we can contribute and align these mandates in the Kingdom."

Saudi Aramco is the world's largest integrated energy and chemicals company and is committed to leading the energy transition. Sustainability factors have become increasingly critical for Aramco, as it aims to balance profitability, environmental protection, and the growth and prosperity of the communities in which it operates.

"We are pleased to align our innovative technology with a company that already makes a significant contribution to waste management in Saudi Arabia, has great links with the Saudia authorities, and already holds numerous waste transportation contracts," Iman Hill, Envorem's recently appointed Chair said. "Within the Saudi Vision 2030 and its Green Initiative, there are ambitious targets for waste management and recycling, and this MOU is an important step in building a partnership in service of that vision, with Envorem's unique technology at the heart of it."

Envorem has developed an innovative new technology that uses a little-known property of water to process production sludges, cleaning the solids and recovering the entrained oil without generating emissions. The technology combines established techniques with hydraulic shock and cavitation, where bubbles are created by the vaporization of water, a phenomenon copied from the natural world. Envorem harnesses these forces to drive oil contamination out of sludges and solids using less than 10% of the energy required for thermal treatment techniques.

About Envorem

SOURCE Envorem