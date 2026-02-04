Equiti Group partners with Checkout.com to expand worldwide payments

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equiti Group, a global fintech leader, has partnered with Checkout.com , a leading global digital payments provider, to expand Equiti Pay's global payment capabilities and accelerate payment acceptance rates.

Representatives from Checkout.com and Equiti Group following the announcement of their strategic partnership.

The collaboration enables smooth and secure card deposits, pay-to-card transfers and support for digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, alongside cross-border transactions. Equiti Clients will experience faster funding, smoother withdrawals and a wider range of payment options, as well as improved transaction speed and reliability for high-value, time-sensitive domestic and cross border transactions.

The collaboration brings together Checkout.com's global acquiring capabilities and advanced fraud-prevention technology, aligning seamlessly with Equiti's data-driven culture.

As a digital-first company, Checkout.com leverages AI and the latest innovations to deliver scalable, high-performance solutions, combining global reach with deep local expertise. Together with Equiti Group's market expertise, strong client demand and scalable growth, this creates a robust, compliant and high-performance payments ecosystem. The result positions Equiti Pay as a leader in digital payments, strengthening its competitive edge in a market where speed, reliability and choice of payment options are essential.

Commenting on the partnership, Gareth Bateman, Equiti Group Head of Payments, said: "This partnership enables Equiti to leverage Checkout.com's global acquiring network; enhancing authorisation rates, reducing transaction friction and optimising payment acceptance for our brokerages and clients."

"We are thrilled to partner with Equiti to enhance their payment capabilities across local and global markets," added Remo Giovanni Abbondandolo, General Manager, MENA at Checkout.com.

"At Checkout.com, we are committed to powering performance through payments. Through this partnership, we aim to help Equiti accelerate funding, streamline withdrawals, and expand cross-border capabilities, enabling their business to grow faster and serve clients more efficiently," he added.

The partnership establishes a new standard for payment efficiency and automation, reinforcing Equiti's vision for fully automated payments and advancing client funding and money movement in financial services.

About Equiti Pay

Equiti Pay is a scalable payments platform that supports secure and efficient payment flows for businesses across various markets and use cases. As a payments technology partner, Equiti Pay enables seamless integration and reliable performance in regulated environments. It is part of Equiti Group, a global leader in advanced trading technology, payment software, virtual assets, asset management, and physical commodity solutions. Learn more at www.equiti-pay.com.

About Equiti

Equiti Group is a global leader in advanced trading technology, payment software, virtual assets, asset management and physical commodity solutions. With a presence across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, the Group is licensed in major financial jurisdictions including the UK, UAE and Cyprus. The Group delivers a best-in-class financial experience to clients across retail, professional, and institutional segments. Learn more at www.equiti.com

About Checkout.com

Checkout.com processes payments for thousands of companies that shape the digital economy. Our global digital payments network supports over 145 currencies and delivers high-performance payment solutions across the world, processing billions of transactions annually. In 2025, Checkout.com exceeded $300bn in ecommerce payments volume.

We help enterprise merchants boost acceptance rates, combat fraud, and turn payments into a major revenue driver. Headquartered in London and with 19 offices worldwide, Checkout.com is trusted by leading brands such as Alshaya Group, Botim, eBay, Dyson, HungerStation, Instashop, Qlub, Majid Al Futtaim, Netflix, SHEIN, Sony, Tamara and Uber.

Checkout.com. Where the world checks out.

