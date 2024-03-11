EquitiesFirst Appoints Andrew Stevens as Principal Representative, MENA

HONG KONG, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EquitiesFirst, global equity-backed financing specialist, today announced the appointment of Andrew Stevens as Principal Representative of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) of Equities First Holdings Hong Kong Ltd (DIFC Representative Office) in the Dubai International Financial Centre, United Arab Emirates with immediate effect. Based in the new representative office[1] in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in the United Arab Emirates, Andrew will oversee EquitiesFirst's marketing initiatives across MENA markets, marking a significant step in expanding the company's presence in this dynamic region.

Andrew brings more than a decade of experience in global financial services to his new role, specializing in business development and complex financing solutions aligned to equity-based portfolios. Prior to joining EquitiesFirst, he held key management roles in the financial industry, providing strategic consultation on alternative financing solutions to wealth management professionals, high-net-worth individuals and brokerage firms. His seasoned expertise will play a pivotal role in shaping the development of EquitiesFirst's presence in the MENA market, further solidifying the company's position as a leader in equity financing.

Mr Al Christy Jr, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of EquitiesFirst said, "As EquitiesFirst embarks on its third decade, the opening of the Dubai office signals the new era of our global presence. This strategic move underscores our commitment in providing financing solutions for our partners to attain their business goals, while strengthening and fostering new collaborations in a region that is full of potential. We are delighted to welcome Andrew as EquitiesFirst's representative in MENA, as his wealth of experience aligns seamlessly with our vision for the region."

Mr Andrew Stevens said from Dubai, "It is an honor to be appointed to this exciting role and I look forward to spearheading EquitiesFirst's future development in the flourishing Dubai and MENA markets replete with opportunities. Drawing from my experience in the private credit and financial services sector, I am committed to leveraging our long-standing international network to deliver more innovative equity-backed financing solutions that contribute to the success of our partners in this vibrant market."

[1] Equities First Holdings Hong Kong Ltd (DIFC Representative Office) is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) as a Representative Office and has received approvals from the Dubai Financial Market and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange as the first and only REPO Buyer in the region.

About Equities First Holdings

Founded in 2002, EquitiesFirst is a global investor specializing in long-term equities-based financing. EquitiesFirst's approach overcomes traditional limitations and redefines the financing experience through providing efficient access to capital for listed companies, entrepreneurs and investors against publicly traded securities. The total value of loans transacted is more than US$4.5 billion as of January 2024.

Headquartered in Indianapolis, USA, EquitiesFirst maintains an international footprint of 13 offices in eight countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, China (Hong Kong, Shanghai and Beijing), South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Australia (Sydney, Perth, Melbourne and Brisbane) and the United Arab Emirates. EquitiesFirst is licensed and/or registered in all jurisdictions where required.

EquitiesFirst is the pioneer of Progressive Capital – a partnership approach to investment, rooted in respect, mutual interest and understanding. EquitiesFirst delivers liquidity solutions that are vital, transformative and move partners forward.

