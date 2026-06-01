Tickets include Early Bird passes ahead of the seven-week competition for a record-breaking $75 million prize pool

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia and PARIS, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Esports Foundation (EF) confirmed Paris Expo Porte de Versailles as the official venue for the world's largest esports and gaming event, set to take place in Paris, France, from July 06 through August 23.

Tickets are now live at esportsworldcup.com/tickets.

Esports World Cup 2026 Venue Announced: Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, Tickets Live Now for All 25 Competitions

Located in the heart of the French capital, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles will host competition arenas, broadcast operations, fan activations, and festival experiences throughout the event. Home to Paris Games Week since 2010, the TFT Open in 2025, and the largest venue during the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the site combines established gaming heritage with world-class event infrastructure at the center of the city this summer.

Over 2,000 players representing more than 200 Clubs and over 100 countries will compete for a record-breaking $75 million prize pool in Paris this summer in the industry-leading cross-game Club Championship. EWC 2026 will feature seven weeks of competition across every major genre in competitive gaming, including first-person shooters, strategy games, sports titles, MOBAs, battle royales, fighting games, racing games, and Chess.

Ticket options, including a limited number of Early Bird tickets, will include:

The Regular Tournament Pass , offering access to every tournament day for one game, including both group stages and championship weekend, with Silver seating included for select titles.

, offering access to every tournament day for one game, including both group stages and championship weekend, with Silver seating included for select titles. The Premium Tournament Pass , offering fast-track entry to every match of the selected game tournament, including group stages, plus a limited-edition goodie bag and Gold seating zone for select titles.

, offering fast-track entry to every match of the selected game tournament, including group stages, plus a limited-edition goodie bag and Gold seating zone for select titles. The Daily Regular Tournament Pass , offering access to one day of competition for one game, with seating zone options available for select titles.

, offering access to one day of competition for one game, with seating zone options available for select titles. Final Day Seating Zones, for select championship matches across VALORANT, League of Legends, Rocket League, and Counter-Strike 2, will be split into Gold, Silver, and Bronze tiers.

Limited-edition goodie bags for Premium Tournament purchases include a collector coin, a tote bag, and a T-shirt.

The Esports World Cup 2026 full schedule includes:

Week 1

VALORANT at EWC 2026, July 9 - 12

ALGS Year 6 Split 1 Playoffs (Apex Legends) at EWC 2026, July 7 - 11

Dota 2 at EWC 2026, July 7 - 12

FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves at EWC 2026, July 8 - 11

Week 2

League of Legends at EWC 2026, July 15 - 19

Free Fire at EWC 2026, July 15 -18

Dota 2 at EWC 2026, July 14 - 19

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women's Invitational (MWI) at EWC 2026, July 14 - 18

Week 3

FC Pro World Championship at EWC 2026, July 22 - 26

PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS at EWC 2026, July 21 - 26

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Mid Season Cup at EWC 2026, July 22 - 26

Teamfight Tactics at EWC 2026, July 21 - 25

Week 4

OWCS Midseason Championship (Overwatch 2) at EWC 2026, July 29 - August 2

Call of Duty: Warzone Resurgence Series Championship at EWC 2026, July 30 - August 2

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Mid Season Cup at EWC 2026, July 29 - August 1

Street Fighter 6 at EWC 2026, July 29 - August 1

Week 5

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 at EWC 2026, August 5 - 9

PUBG Mobile World Cup at EWC 2026 (Week 1), August 6 - 9

Honor of Kings World Cup at EWC 2026, August 4 - 8

TEKKEN 8 at EWC 2026, August 5 - 8

Week 6

Rocket League at EWC 2026, August 12 - 16

PUBG Mobile World Cup at EWC 2026 (Week 2), August 11 - 16

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege at EWC 2026, August 12 - 15

Chess at EWC 2026, August 11 - 15

Week 7

Counter-Strike 2 at EWC 2026, August 19 - 23

Fortnite Reload Elite Series Championship at EWC 2026, August 19 - 22

Trackmania at EWC 2026, August 19 - 22

CROSSFIRE at EWC 2026, August 18 - 22

To learn more about EWC, visit esportsworldcup.com and follow Esports Foundation on LinkedIn.

About The Esports World Cup

The Esports World Cup (EWC) is a premier annual sporting event and global celebration of competitive excellence and esports fandom. The competition features a unique cross-game format that pits the world's top esports Clubs against one another for the largest prize pool in esports history. Hosted in Paris, France, in the summer of 2026, the EWC will bring gaming and esports communities together again to crown the next Esports World Cup Club Champion. esportsworldcup.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2992468/Esports_World_Cup.jpg