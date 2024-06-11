Ethiopian Airlines Group partners with Loyyal and Finfare Connect to launch seamless bank-linked every-day offers for its ShebaMiles members

DUBAI, UAE, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethiopian Airlines Group, Africa's leading airline, and one of the fastest-growing global airline brands, has appointed innovative tech loyalty partner Loyyal to its Access Point flagship solution as a rewards management system within its loyalty offering.

Ethiopian Airlines Group partners with Loyyal and Finfare Connect

Ethiopian Airlines and Loyyal teamed up with Finfare Connect to seamlessly integrate world-class bank-linked offers (account-linked and card-linked) through an automated platform designed specifically for loyalty program owners. This makes them one of the first airline rewards programs powered by bank data in the world.

This collaboration leverages Finfare Connect's market-leading rewards solution for payment-linked incentives, affiliate offers, and instant cashback, all powered by Loyyal's advanced blockchain infrastructure for loyalty systems.

Loyyal CEO Ashish Kumar Singh said "Loyyal is thrilled to partner with Ethiopian Airlines for its Sheba Miles members to experience everyday earnings, driving further engagement and stickiness."

"We're excited to join forces with Loyyal and Ethiopian Airlines to help enrich their reward offering, generate incremental sales for our network of partner brands, and ultimately provide more value and personalized experiences for customers," said Brad Blake, Chief Growth Officer at Finfare.

From a technical perspective, Access Point uses Smart Contract technology that streamlines and automates deals and agreements seamlessly, ensuring a hassle-free, self-administered experience for everyone. This enables program owners to efficiently onboard and collaborate with a wider range of merchants, including renowned brands like Nike, Marks & Spencer, and Boots, alongside popular independent hotels, restaurants, and top experience providers in the UK and US.

Gunjan Kumar, Chief Revenue Officer at Loyyal states, "My relationship with Ethiopian Airlines dates to its STAR Alliance induction. I'm thrilled to see its growth, particularly as the first African airline to offer daily earning opportunities in the US and UK markets through Loyyal-Access Point's support."

Mrs. Rahel Assefa, Group VP Marketing, Ethiopian Airlines said, "We are excited for the unique partnership we have established with Loyyal's patented platform and Finfare's extensive ecosystem to boost our members' mile earning experience through everyday purchases from various leisure and lifestyle brands."

This unique collaboration enables ShebaMiles members to earn miles through everyday purchases including categories such as fashion, health & beauty, entertainment, dining, experiences, retail, and travel, opening a wide spectrum of offers for members.

About Loyyal

Loyyal revolutionizes loyalty programs through its universal platform, integrating blockchain and smart contract technology. With over eight years of experience, Loyyal has established itself as a leader in the loyalty industry, driving innovation and transformation. Loyyal's mission is to redefine loyalty programs by leveraging blockchain to unlock incremental revenue within loyalty ecosystems while creating seamless, transparent, and rewarding experiences for both businesses and consumers. The company's dedication to innovation and commitment to addressing the evolving demands of the loyalty sector set it apart. Loyyal's platform, Access Point, has been designed specifically to transform loyalty programs by championing smart business processes to increase growth opportunities and deliver more engaging member experiences and customer journeys. Today, Loyyal's solutions bring time and cost savings in partner onboarding, network expansion, and multi-partner tactical campaigns. Tomorrow, Loyyal envisions fully controlled value interoperability, empowering clients to operate highly profitable loyalty programs at lower costs.

For more information: www.loyyal.com

About Finfare CONNECT

Finfare Connect is a market-leading rewards platform that helps businesses engage and retain customers with personalized offers. Using payment-linked data and turn-key technology, businesses can go live within days, offer instant personalization and white-label portals, and begin generating revenue. Finfare Connect is part of Finfare Inc., a hyper-growth fintech company based in Irvine, California, that helps businesses and consumers grow their money, manage their spending, and take control of their financial futures.

About Ethiopian

Ethiopian Airlines Group (Ethiopian) is the fastest-growing airline brand globally and the continent's largest airline brand. In its seventy-eight years of successful operations, Ethiopian, the fastest growing airline, has become one of the continent's leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success. Having achieved its strategic plan (Vision 2025) ahead of time, Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2035 that will see it become one of the top 20 most competitive and leading aviation groups in the world by providing safe, secured, market-driven and customer-focused Passenger and Cargo Transport and Logistics, Aviation Training, Airport Management and Ground Services, MRO and Aerospace Manufacturing and Travel and Tourism Services. As a multi-award-winning airline, Ethiopian has been the champion in various coveted awards including Skytrax's 'Best Airline in Africa Award' for six consecutive years, among others. The airline has been a Star Alliance member since 2011 and has been registering more than threefold growth in the past 10 years.

For more information: www.ethiopianairlines.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2434522/Loyyal_Ethiopian_Finfare.jpg