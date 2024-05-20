EVB Boosts Green Mobility in the Middle East at EVIS

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a sub-brand of Beny focusing on the electric vehicle (EV) charging sector, EVB participated in the Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit (EVIS) held in the UAE. At the event, EVB showcased its intelligent EV charging solutions for residential and commercial use, providing comprehensive support for the energy transition in the Middle East.

The Middle East's electric vehicle and EV charging industries have experienced rapid growth in recent years. Supported by government policies and the drive towards energy transition, an increasing number of Middle Eastern countries are investing in the EV charging infrastructure. Especially in places like the UAE, the government is actively promoting green transportation, leading to a significant increase in the sales of electric vehicles and a tremendous market potential.

According to relevant data, the EV market in the Middle East is expected to reach $3.33 billion in 2024, and $9.42 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate of 23.2%. However, despite the booming development of the EV market, the construction and sophistication of charging facilities still require improvement, presenting vast business opportunities.

To support the rapid development in the Middle East, EVB showcased residential and commercial intelligent charging solutions at the exhibition. Residential smart EV chargers offer efficient and convenient charging services, while DLB systems dynamically adjust the charging power based on real-time household loads, enhancing energy utilization efficiency. Commercial solutions include both AC and DC high-speed EV chargers, as well as commercial DLB systems, meeting the high-frequency, large-capacity charging needs of commercial users while providing intelligent energy management functions.

Currently, EVB has established a strong market presence in the Middle East. Its intelligent charging stations have provided convenient and rapid power replenishment services to users in countries such as Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan. Through close cooperation with local governments, businesses, and partners, EVB has built a comprehensive sales network and service system, providing excellent support and services to local users.

As a leader in the EV charging sector, EVB showcased its intelligent charging solutions at the EVIS, injecting new vitality and momentum into the energy transition in the Middle East. As the EV market continues to grow, EVB will continue to deepen its presence in the Middle East market, innovate its products and services, and contribute to the energy transition and sustainable development in the region.

For further information, visit www.evb.com or contact [email protected].