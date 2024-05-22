EXPERIAN ACQUIRES STRATEGIC STAKE IN REWARD

COLLABORATION CREATES A MORE REWARDING SHOPPING EXPERIENCE FOR CONSUMERS WORLDWIDE

KASHIF ASLAM APPOINTED TO REWARD BOARD OF DIRECTORS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

LONDON, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reward, an industry leader in customer engagement and commerce media, today announced that Experian, a FTSE50 company, the world's leading global information services company, has acquired a strategic stake in the company. As part of the investment, Kashif Aslam, (Head of Corporate Development at Experian), will join the Reward board of directors with immediate effect.

The investment cements an existing commercial partnership between Reward and Experian. This further collaboration will focus on leveraging Experian's rich data and audience activation capabilities to fuel Reward's offerings across banks and retail, expanding reach to create a more rewarding experience for consumers.

Founded on a synergy of values, a commitment to innovation and with consumers at the forefront, the partnership focuses on pioneering new ways to enhance Reward's customer engagement programmes. Aligning unique strengths across both entities, the pair will look to scale solutions across international markets, fusing technology and data analytics to provide improved services and more personalised rewards offerings, based on a better understanding of consumers needs and preferences.

Looking ahead, both Experian and Reward express immense enthusiasm about the transformative potential this partnership promises to make on a global scale.

"Experian's investment in Reward is a powerful endorsement of our vision and international growth strategy. With a goal to give back $2 billion to customers by 2025, we are excited to leverage Experian's global footprint and capabilities to enhance our service offering to our bank and retail partners," said Jamie Samaha, CEO at Reward, commenting on Experian's investment.

"Our investment in and partnership with Reward is an exciting step forward for our business. Reward's principal belief that everyday spending should be rewarded is entirely aligned with our mission to help consumers improve their financial well-being. We look forward to developing our joint capabilities to help Reward service its banking and retail communities both in the UK and internationally. There is a great deal we can and will do together," said Colin Grieves, Managing Director, Experian Marketing Services.

About Reward

Founded in 2001, Reward is an industry leader transforming the world of customer engagement and commerce media. Operating in 15 countries across Europe, Middle East and Asia, Reward's cloud-based API platform integrates content, advertising, and commerce to deliver exceptional experiences for consumers resulting in increased customer engagement, retention, and overall satisfaction. Beyond bridging the gap between content and commerce, Reward is a purpose driven business. Their mission is to make everyday spending more rewarding. During the last 5 years, Reward has proudly given back more than $1billion in cashback rewards to consumers worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.rewardinsight.com.

About Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software. We also assist millions of people to realise their financial goals and help them to save time and money.

We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments.

We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and innovate. As a FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 22,500 people across 32 countries. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at experianplc.com.

