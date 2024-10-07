Experience Macao Limited Edition: A Cultural Journey Across Continents

MACAO, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) unveil the "Experience Macao Limited Edition" Campaign. Designed to captivate international audience, positions Macao as a premier destination, with a special focus on engaging markets such as the Middle East.

This international promotional campaign invites travelers from around the world to take part in the easy-to-play quiz game on ExperienceMacaoLimitedEdition.com, for the chance to win one of 100 Experience Macao Limited Edition Prizes with round-trip flights and hotel accommodation. To get hints for the game, please follow Instagram account @visitmacao.

Immersive and Personalized Experiences

Macao's appeal is further highlighted through strategic collaborations with six integrated resorts, including Galaxy Macau, Sands China Limited, Wynn Resorts Macau, MGM, SJM Resorts and Melco Resorts & Entertainment. These partnerships have culminated in specially crafted travel itineraries that meld luxury, cultural depth, and unique experiences, capturing the essence of Macao. Each resort brings a distinctive flair, emphasizing the diverse yet harmonious blend of tradition and contemporary luxury that Macao offers to visitors from around the world.

The itineraries offered by the campaign feature a diverse range of cultural experiences. Winners will have the opportunity to explore Macao's historic districts, where the fusion of Eastern and Western cultures comes to life. Participants can also indulge in Macao's distinctive cuisine and other unique cultural experiences, offering an intimate glimpse into Macao's rich culture and vibrant way of life. The online quiz game offers a chance to win an exclusive travel itinerary, promising deeper cultural immersion and a rich culinary journey beyond ordinary sightseeing.

"In the 'Experience Macao Limited Edition' International Promotional Campaign, we have fused digital interaction with real-world travel experiences to foster a unique exploration of Macao," said Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of MGTO. "Our goal was to highlight the distinct offerings of our city, enhancing accessibility for international visitors while focusing on personal interaction and cultural immersion. By integrating advanced digital tools with our historical roots, we have aimed to deliver a richer, more memorable visitor experience."

How to Participate and Stay Updated

As we approach the concluding phase of the "Experience Macao Limited Edition" International Promotional Campaign, we encourage you to immerse yourself in the rich cultural heritage and lively events of Macao. To ensure you're fully involved with all aspects of the campaign:

Follow us on Instagram @visitmacao for game hints, regular updates.

Do not miss out the last chance to be part of this unique experience. Join today and embark on Macao's remarkable adventure!

About Macao

Macao is a vibrant city known for its rich cultural heritage, world-class entertainment, and diverse culinary scene. As a premier travel destination, Macao offers a unique blend of East and West, where ancient traditions meet modern attractions. Whether you're exploring its historic sites, enjoying its bustling nightlife, or savoring its renowned cuisine, Macao promises an unforgettable experience for every visitor.

SOURCE Macao Government Tourism Office

Official Website: ExperienceMacaoLimitedEdition.com

Instagram: @visitmacao

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/visitmacao/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2518570/ExpM_LE_KV_layout_v2_01.jpg