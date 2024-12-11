Faria Education Group Signs Strategic Partnership with Bahwan CyberTek to Expand Reach in the Middle East

Through this partnership, Faria Education aims to enhance its services and expand its impact across the Middle East, delivering solutions that are both advanced and tailored to regional needs. Faria Education's robust K12 solutions will be augmented by BCT's regional insights, ensuring that educational solutions are customized to meet the specific demands of Middle Eastern institutions.

From admissions, curriculum planning and delivery, to alumni engagement, extra-curricular administration and beyond, Faria Education's products and solutions cover full school operations.

Oleg Figlin, CEO of Faria Education Group, emphasized the strategic importance of their ambitious growth plans in Middle East, stating, "Faria has well-established connections with hundreds of schools in the Middle East and we are excited to collaborate with BCT as this partnership enables us to blend our global educational solutions with BCT's regional expertise, ultimately enhancing the educational experience across the region."

The collaboration will leverage BCT's extensive local support network, providing educational institutions with timely and effective assistance to maximize the benefits of Faria Education's solutions. The partnership will also adapt Faria Education's tools to align with regional educational standards and cultural contexts, offering solutions that are both relevant and impactful. The combined expertise of Faria Education and BCT will facilitate a seamless and efficient deployment of educational technologies, ensuring rapid integration and support for institutions.

"We are excited about this partnership with Faria Education and look forward to delivering effective and engaging learning experiences in the MENA region," said Vish Srinivasan, Chief Operating Officer, of BCT - MENA & India. "We're confident that educational institutions in the Middle East will benefit from our combined expertise, and be able to extract maximum value from their digital transformation journeys."

About Faria Education Group:

Founded in 2006, Faria is a leader in international education, providing a range of services addressing learning, admissions, school-to-home, online courses, and study. Faria is the only online learning and online homeschooling provider approved by both the International Baccalaureate (IB) & Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE), and is the only provider approved by Cambridge at both primary and secondary levels. Today, Faria serves over 10,000 schools and over 4 million students across 155 countries. www.faria.org

About Bahwan CyberTek

Bahwan CyberTek is a global provider of digital transformation solutions. A trusted partner for over 1000+ customers, including Fortune 500 companies, we drive innovation through our products, service offerings & strategic partnerships. Established in 1999, Bahwan CyberTek has over 4500+ associates with technical and domain expertise across the Banking & Financial Services, Oil & Gas, Telecom, Power, Government, Banking, Retail and SCM / Logistics verticals. BCT has delivered solutions in 50+ countries across North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, please visit www.bahwancybertek.com.

