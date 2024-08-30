Ferrari World Yas Island Abu Dhabi hosts an Exclusive Preview Event ahead of the launch of The World's First Ferrari-themed Esports Arena

ABU DHABI, UAE, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi hosted an exclusive preview event on August 29 ahead of the launch of the world's first Ferrari-themed Esports Arena which is set to officially open to the public in September 2024. The award-winning theme park celebration featured VIPs, media, influencers, and other distinguished guests.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9287851-ferrari-world-yas-island-hosts-preview-event-ahead-launch-ferrari-themed-esports-arena/

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Esports Arena Coming Soon Ferrari World Esports Arena

The launch event had guests on the edge of their seats with thrilling live entertainment. Now, F1 fans and adrenaline junkies can immerse themselves in the ultimate racing experience at the Ferrari-themed Park. The arena boasts 20 Gran Turismo simulators, including 14 for adults and 6 designed for younger guests, ensuring fun for the whole family. Adding a further element of thrills, there are three F1 simulators that allow participants to feel the rush of driving a real Ferrari race car on a F1 Grand Prix circuit. Additionally, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi remains committed to inclusivity with two GT simulators specifically designed to accommodate people of determination.

Theme Park entry tickets include access to the GT simulators until year end, while the F1 simulators are available at an additional fee starting from AED 60 per race.

For more information please visit: www.ferrariworldabudhabi.com.

About Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi:

Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the award-winning Ferrari-inspired theme park operated by Miral Experiences , opened its doors to fans in 2010. The theme park celebrates the spirit of the legendary marque and is home to numerous thrilling rides, family-friendly attractions, state-of-the-art simulators, live shows, as well as popular seasonal events and festivities that bring together extraordinary performances from around the globe. Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi is home to the world's fastest roller coaster, Formula Rossa, as well as record-breaking roller coaster Flying Aces and the most immersive mega-coaster Mission Ferrari.

In 2020, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi launched the all-new Roof Walk experience for guests seeking a thrilling adventure. Additionally, the Park welcomed the state-of-the-art Family Zone. Designed to entertain guests of all ages, the Family Zone features four miniature versions of the theme park's most iconic, record-breaking rides for the entire family to enjoy.

Since its inception, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi has been recognized by several leading industry awards garnering over 60 regional and international accolades. Most recently, the park was named 'World's Leading Theme Park' for the fifth consecutive year by the World Travel Awards and Mission Ferrari won the title of 'Thrills' at the 2023 Blooloop Innovation Awards along with 'Best Theme Park" at the 2023 MENALAC Awards and won a Gold Stevie Award in 2023.

For more information, please visit: www.ferrariworldabudhabi.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2493289/Ferrari_World_Abu_Dhabi_Esports_Arena.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2493287/Ferrari_World_Esports_Arena.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2492771/Ferrari_World_Abu_Dhabi_Logo.jpg