Five Guys UAE's flagship store at Terminal 3- Concourse B, Dubai International (DXB), is now open

The 6,200 sqft, 15th UAE branch will be operational 24/7 and will be the first licensed store in the region, with a branch-exclusive breakfast menu

DUBAI, UAE, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Guys, the UAE's favorite burger brand, has announced the official opening of its largest branch at Terminal 3 - Concourse B in Dubai International (DXB). As well as it being the first ever airport branch outside of the U.S., Five Guys DXB will be the first licensed store in the region, promising travelers a distinct dining experience, right at the heart of one of the busiest airports in the world.

The store will be open 24/7 and in addition to the existing Five Guys menu, will also serve a branch-exclusive breakfast selection.

Five Guys now boarding at Dubai International

Providing passengers with the perfect start or pitstop to their journey, travelers can unwind and refuel at their all-time favorite dining destination, set in the spacious flagship 6,200 sqft location, making it the largest Five Guys outlet in the UAE.

Passengers traveling through Terminal 3 can now enjoy freshly made signature buns, 100% premium halal beef burgers, hot dogs, grilled cheese sandwiches, and skin-on fries made-to-order with no freezers, microwaves, or timers. Five Guys offers an impressive range of customizable toppings, allowing customers to create up to 250,000 unique combinations, catering to every preference. Additionally, Five Guys' all-time favorite milkshakes come with free toppings, providing an extra touch of indulgence.

Whether it's a morning pick-me-up or a late-night craving, passengers can indulge in their favorite Five Guys' meal whenever the craving hits.

Abdulla Binhabtoor, CEO of Shamal Holding, stated: "We are delighted to announce the opening of the 15th Five Guys branch in the UAE. Five Guys is renowned for its award-winning burgers, milkshakes and fries and we're proud to bring our high-quality offerings to DXB. This expansion to the first-ever branch in an airport outside of the U.S. marks a significant moment for us. The new branch will operate around the clock, 24/7 and offer a location-exclusive breakfast and a licensed menu, signifying not just a milestone, but an exciting new chapter in the journey of Five Guys UAE. As we expand our presence across the UAE, we remain committed to getting closer to our customers and communities, bringing the Five Guys experience to more people than ever before.

"With the doors now open at Five Guys in DXB Terminal 3, we're thrilled to offer our guests a taste of something truly special. This partnership embodies our commitment to continue adding variety and excitement to DXB's culinary landscape, while delivering exceptional, quality experiences for our guests. As the first airport branch outside of the U.S., Five Guys adds a unique dimension to our airport's portfolio of world-class products and services. We're eager to see Five Guys establishing itself as a key attraction in Concourse B in the days ahead," remarked Eugene Barry, Chief Commercial Officer of Dubai Airports.

About Five Guys

Five Guys is a family owned and operated franchise restaurant group that focuses on serving high quality burgers and fries in a clean, no-frills atmosphere. Five Guys was established in 1986 in Arlington, VA. In 2003, Five Guys opened its first franchised location and has expanded from five to over 1,800 locations around the world. Shamal F&B is the franchise owner for Five Guys in the UAE, growing the brand to 15 stores across the country. The branches are located at Marina Mall Abu Dhabi, Galleria Mall Al Maryah Island and Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi; Al Jada Avenue in Sharjah; Al Hamra Mall in Ras Al Khaimah; JBR, City Walk, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Mall, Mirdif City Centre, Dubai Hills Mall, Nakheel Mall, Galleria Mall Al Barsha, Town Square and most recently Dubai International Airport.

About Dubai Airports

Dubai Airports operates both of Dubai's airports, Dubai International (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC). As an integrator, Dubai Airports works to balance the interests of all stakeholders to maintain aviation growth, protect operational resilience and ensure that service providers collaborate to provide a safe and secure service and improve customer experience whilst maintaining a sustainable business.

DXB surpassed the 2019 levels of traffic in 2023 by welcoming 87m guests and forecast to reach 91m guests in 2024. DXB is ranked as the world's number one airport by international passenger numbers for 2023, as announced by the Airports Council International (ACI).

DWC embodies Dubai's vision for the future of aviation. With expansion plans announced in May 2024, involving a record investment of US$35b, DWC aims to reshape the aviation landscape.

Over the next decade, DWC will accommodate 150m passengers annually, eventually expanding to 260m passengers and 12m tonnes of cargo. With five runways, futuristic design and seamless intermodal connectivity, DWC aims to revolutionise global air travel, setting new standards for efficiency and passenger experience for the next 50 years.

About Shamal Holding

Born in Dubai, Shamal Holding is a diversified investment firm that cultivates the extraordinary, through a unique portfolio of investments, experiences and assets. The investments we make are strategically chosen and thoughtfully nurtured, mirroring Dubai's ambition, spirit and energy.

Our real estate portfolio spans master communities, districts, residences, retail hubs and commercial spaces, we help realise potential, delivering unique developments such as Dubai Harbour and Nad Al Sheba Gardens. We invest in a range of properties, franchises and operations across the hospitality sector from luxury, premium and affordable experiences, with extraordinary domestic and international brands as diverse as Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Hart Shoreditch Hotel London, Baccarat Hotel & Residences, SUSHISAMBA and Five Guys. As the owning company of some of Dubai's most unique and iconic leisure and entertainment destinations, we curate extraordinary experiences every day. We also partner with best-in-class asset managers to manage a globally diversified investment portfolio.

