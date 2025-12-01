From Desert Sands to Championship Glory: Hankook Concludes the 2025 WRC Season in Saudi Arabia

Sébastien Ogier and TOYOTA GAZOO Racing WRT crowned 2025 WRC Drivers' and Teams' Champions

Dynapro R213 delivers stable, reliable performance across Saudi Arabia's unpredictable rally terrain

2026 WRC season to begin with Rallye Monte-Carlo in January before continuing across major global destinations

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hankook Tire & Technology (hereafter Hankook), a leading global tire company under Hankook & Company Group, successfully closed out the 2025 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) with Rally Saudi Arabia, the dramatic season finale held in Jeddah on the 29th. As the exclusive rally-tire supplier of the championship, Hankook supported the event through the decisive round that brought the 2025 season to its conclusion.

Rally Saudi Arabia took place across a demanding blend of vast desert stretches and rugged rocky terrain. With daytime temperatures nearing 40°C, competitors faced a mix of soft sand sections and high-friction gravel roads — making tire heat resistance and wear performance key factors in securing competitive results. Sharp temperature variations, blowing sand, and shifting local weather patterns added to the challenge, yet Hankook enabled steady, dependable performance from start to finish.

For this final round of the season, Hankook supplied its extreme all-terrain rally tire, the Dynapro R213, which once again demonstrated its premium technological capabilities in fast-changing stage conditions. Featuring a high-strength casing and precisely engineered tread design, the tire delivered confident grip and steering response at high speeds, while maintaining stable control as the surface evolved across the stages.

The Dynapro R213 effectively absorbed harsh impacts typical of unpaved rally routes, helping drivers preserve rhythm and stability throughout long competitive sections. Its performance further reinforced Hankook's leadership as a global top-tier motorsport tire manufacturer.

Thierry Neuville of the Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team claimed victory at the season-ending Rally Saudi Arabia. Over the course of the 2025 WRC season, Sébastien Ogier and the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team secured the Drivers' and Manufacturers' Championship titles, with Ogier edging teammate Elfyn Evans by just four points. With this achievement, Ogier now shares the all-time record of nine WRC championship titles alongside Sébastien Loeb.

In its first year as WRC's exclusive tire partner across all main championship categories in 16 countries, Hankook successfully supported the championship with consistent operations and proven tire performance, further validating the company's technological capabilities on the global stage. Building on this foundation, Hankook has further strengthened its presence in the championship by delivering reliable rally-tire performance amid highly unpredictable conditions, reinforcing its position as a premium global brand and earning the confidence of motorsport fans worldwide.

Looking toward the 2026 season, Hankook will continue supporting the championship with technology proven in demanding rally environments. The 2026 FIA World Rally Championship will begin in Monaco next January with Rallye Monte-Carlo, followed by rounds held across major countries throughout the year.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2834850/Photo_1__WRC_2025_Rally_Saudi_Arabia___Hyundai_Shell_Mobis_World_Rally_Team.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2600733/Hankook_Tire_Technology_Logo.jpg