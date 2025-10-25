From Seoul to IFA to Dubai: LLVision's Leion Hey2 Expands Global Rollout at GITEX 2025

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LLVision demonstrated Leion Hey2, its next-generation AR translation glasses, at GITEX Global 2025. This year's theme, "All Intelligence," emphasizes practical AI—exactly where Leion Hey2 is focused. Leion Hey2 is purpose-built for a universal task: face-to-face cross-language conversation.

Visitors test LLVision’s Leion Hey2 AR translation glasses at GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai

Leion Hey2 displays real-time, subtitles in the wearer's field of view, helping travelers, business teams and eventgoers communicate across languages without breaking eye contact. Building on LLVision's 11 years of AR and AI work for enterprise and consumer use, the product pairs a lightweight design with on-device speech capture, low-latency translation and bright, sunlight-readable optics.

The glasses weigh 49 g (1.7 oz), support two-way translation in 100+ languages, and target a sub-500 ms average latency in typical conditions so dialogue can flow naturally. A single charge delivers up to 8 hours of typical use. With the pocketable charging case, cumulative time between wall charges can reach up to 96 hours across multiple recharges, covering multi-day trips and conferences.

At GITEX, visitors held live conversations with head-up display (HUD) subtitles projected in front of the wearer's field of view, with optional audio via a paired phone or earbuds—mirroring real-world settings such as trade shows, airport counters, cross-border travel and multilingual classrooms.

As one of the early proponents to articulate and execute an "AR + AI" roadmap, LLVision integrates optical displays, edge computing and AI algorithms, dedicating roughly 60% of its operating spend to R&D and accumulating more than 180 industry awards. In the enterprise AR market, the company has delivered at-scale deployments—including a safety-inspection solution for China Southern Airlines that was featured in Harvard Business Review's "The Year in Tech 2024" alongside ChatGPT. On the consumer side, LLVision's previous-generation Leion Hey won a UNESCO Netexplo Innovation Award in 2022, helping define the emerging category of "AR subtitle glasses."

"Technology should remove friction from human connection," said Roy Lou, LLVision's chief operating officer. "With Leion Hey2, people can look up, speak naturally and be understood—without juggling a phone or losing eye contact. We're bringing that experience to the global community at GITEX."

Leion Hey2 combines waveguide optics with a 360-degree microphone array and neural noise reduction to keep voices clear in crowded, noisy venues. Hey2 provides quick language switching, note-taking and auto-generated meeting summaries—useful for trade show demos, airport assistance and multilingual teamwork.

As GITEX convenes policymakers, enterprises and AI leaders, LLVision's focus remains straightforward: making cross-language conversation feel closer to speaking in one's native tongue. With Leion Hey2, AR moves from a demo to a daily tool—helping more people follow and be understood in real time.

Contact:

LEION Hey / LLVision

Roy LOU/COO

E-Mail: [email protected]

Telephone: +65 98851629

Official Website: https://leion.llvision.com

Address: 65 Chulia Street, #25-03 OCBC Centre,Singapore 049513

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2805204/Visitors_test_LLVision_s_Leion_Hey2_AR_translation_glasses_GITEX_Global.jpg