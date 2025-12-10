GAC Debuts at Riyadh Motor Show, Launching its AION and HYPTEC brands in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 9th, the Riyadh Motor Show in Saudi Arabia officially opened. GAC brought a number of star models to the exhibition and officially launched its two NEV brands, AION and HYPTEC. Three new energy models—AION V, AION ES, and HYPTEC HT—were introduced simultaneously in the Saudi market. It reflects GAC's strong determination to deepen its footprint in Saudi Arabia and signifies the accelerated rollout of its Middle East strategy, advancing the implementation of the "Middle East Action".

The three new energy models cover scenarios such as mainstream family travel, efficient commuting, and luxury high-end travel, integrating GAC's expertise in design, safety, intelligence, and comfort. They offer high-quality and high-tech green travel options to Saudi consumers, featuring reliable performance, leading new energy technology, and advanced intelligent systems.

GAC adheres to the service philosophy of "Service First, Customer First" and offers an 8-year/160,000-kilometer vehicle warranty and 8-year/200,000-kilometer power battery. Meanwhile, GAC continues to enhance local service capabilities, improve parts supply efficiency, and ensure the terminal parts supply rate exceeds 95%.

At the motor show, GAC showcased eight models from three brands—GAC, AION, and HYPTEC—covering electric and fuel-powered models, and showcasing a complete product lineup for urban commuting, family trips, and business travel. Among them, the NEV models include AION V, AION ES, HYPTEC HT, and HYPTEC SSR; the fuel models include GAC GS8, GAC M8, GAC EMZOOM, and GAC EMPOW.

As one of GAC's strategic core markets in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia's green development opportunities are highly aligned with GAC's strategy. GAC regards Saudi Arabia as a key market for its "One GAC 2.0" global layout and is accelerating market deployment. With a rich selection of products and a sound service system, GAC is supporting Saudi Arabia's green travel transition.

Looking to the future, GAC will adhere to the development philosophy of "In Saudi Arabia, For Saudi Arabia, Integrating into Saudi Arabia, Serving Saudi Arabia, and Contributing to Saudi Arabia," and jointly promote the high-quality development of the Middle East automotive industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2842274/GAC_Debuts_at_Riyadh_Motor_Show.jpg