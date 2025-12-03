GEEKOM Expands Into Middle East Market With Premium Mini PCs

TAIPEI, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global mini PC leader GEEKOM has officially announced its entry into the Middle East market, marking a significant milestone in the company's international expansion strategy. Beginning this month, consumers in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will be able to purchase GEEKOM's acclaimed mini PCs on Amazon and the company's official website, with delivery available to most countries across the region.

As the No.1 mini PC brand in the world, GEEKOM has built a reputation for excellence by consistently delivering products that combine advanced technology with premium craftsmanship. Every unit is constructed from high-quality aluminum materials, reflecting the brand's dedication to durability and aesthetics. Beyond product quality, GEEKOM offers an industry-leading three-year warranty and comprehensive after-sale service, ensuring that customers enjoy peace of mind long after purchase. This commitment to support and reliability has helped GEEKOM establish itself as a trusted name in the global computing industry, appealing to users who demand both performance and style.

The first products to debut are the GEEKOM A6 and A5, two compact yet powerful devices designed to meet the needs of professionals, creators, and everyday users alike. The GEEKOM A5, equipped with the AMD Ryzen 5 7430U processor and 16GB of DDR4 RAM, is tailored for students, office workers, and everyday computing tasks, delivering smooth performance in a highly portable design. The GEEKOM A6, powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H and dual-channel DDR5 RAM, targets power users and creative professionals who demand higher processing capability for multitasking, content creation, and intensive workloads. Both models embody GEEKOM's commitment to performance and design, offering cutting-edge hardware in a sleek, space-saving form factor.

The Middle East expansion underscores the growing demand for compact computing solutions in the region. With businesses and individuals increasingly seeking efficient, versatile devices, mini PCs are becoming a preferred choice for modern workspaces. GEEKOM's entry into Saudi Arabia and the UAE positions the company to capture this momentum, offering consumers reliable alternatives to traditional desktop computers.

By bringing its flagship products to the Middle East, GEEKOM is not only expanding its global footprint but also reinforcing its vision of making next-gen computing accessible to more people. With its reputation as the leading mini PC brand worldwide, the company is poised to set new standards in the region, offering consumers devices that embody innovation, reliability, and premium design.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2837448/image_5019393_29905017.jpg