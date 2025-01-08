GEP SOFTWARE SELECTED BY NORTH CASPIAN OPERATING COMPANY N.V. (NCOC) TO TRANSFORM PROCUREMENT OPERATIONS

GEP SOFTWARE selected to support NCOC's source-to-pay processes

Latest new client for GEP's fast-growing EMEA business

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of AI-driven procurement and supply chain software and services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced that North Caspian Operating Company N.V. (NCOC), the operator of the North Caspian Project in Kazakhstan, selected GEP SOFTWARE™ to support and transform its entire source-to-pay (S2P) process.

Located in Atyrau, Kazakhstan, NCOC operates the Kashagan field in the North Caspian Sea, one of the largest oil discoveries in recent decades, playing a significant role in Kazakhstan's energy sector.

The software solutions that GEP offers are characterized by flexibility, intuitive user interfaces, and the ability to integrate with other digital solutions. GEP SOFTWARE will be provided to NCOC to enhance sourcing, spend analytics, supplier management, and contract management capabilities, driving greater efficiency and value across the procurement operations, providing key benefits including:

Increasing visibility into the entire S2P procurement process, providing better insights to uncover and drive new value

Leveraging strategic sourcing tools to identify cost-saving opportunities, negotiate effectively, and build strong supplier relationships

Mitigating risk by enabling comprehensive supplier performance evaluation

Strengthening procurement operations by automating routine tasks and improving overall efficiency across procurement operations

GEP SOFTWARE encompasses GEP SMART™, named the world's best procurement software for the second year in a row, GEP NEXXE™, the next-generation cloud-native supply chain unified platform, and GEP GREEN™ to measure and advance sustainability. GEP SOFTWARE is powered by GEP QUANTUM, the industry's leading AI-first, low-code platform.

About GEP SOFTWARE

GEP SOFTWARE provides AI-powered digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable. GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters. GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of AI-powered procurement and supply chain software, strategy and managed services.

