Getac and Miltec Rugged Computing to Showcase AI-Capable Rugged Solutions and Defense Technology at World Defense Show 2026

TAIPEI, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac Technology Corporation (Getac), a leading provider of rugged computing and mobile video solutions and a manufacturer with advanced in-house capabilities, announced its participation in World Defense Show (WDS) 2026, in collaboration with its local partner Miltec Rugged Computing.

The event will take place in Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Centre (Malham), Saudi Arabia, bringing together global defense leaders, manufacturers, and decision-makers to shape the future of defense and security.

Getac Miltec World Defnse News

At Stand H1-K6.2, Getac and Miltec Rugged Computing will showcase a range of mission-critical rugged devices ideal for modern defense and military operations across land and air domains. Featured solutions will include the Getac B360 fully rugged laptop, V120 convertible rugged laptop, and F120 fully rugged tablet, all engineered to deliver reliable performance in the most demanding operational environments.

Designed to meet stringent MIL-STD-810H by military and defense sectors, Getac's rugged devices provide resistance to shock, vibration, extreme temperatures, dust, and moisture ensuring uninterrupted performance in frontline, tactical, and remote field conditions. The Getac B360 delivers high-performance computing capabilities for command-and-control operations, intelligence analysis, and mobile mission planning. The V120 offers flexible laptop-to-tablet functionality, enabling adaptability for field teams operating in dynamic environments, while the F120 rugged tablet supports real-time data access, situational awareness, and secure communications during critical missions.

Real-time data transforms field operations

At WDS 2026, Getac will also highlight its air-to-ground connectivity supporting the ground control system, enabling secure and seamless integration with airborne systems, avionics platforms, and mission-critical defense software. These capabilities allow defense personnel to access, process, and share real-time data during airborne missions, maintenance operations, and ground-to-air coordination-supporting air force, aviation, and defense readiness across the region.

"Our participation at the World Defense Show highlights Getac's deep commitment to supporting the region's strategic defense modernization and digital transformation goals," said Jerry Huang, Vice President at Getac. "By combining our world-class rugged technology with the localized expertise of our partner, Miltec Rugged Computing, we aim to address the evolving technical requirements of modern missions across the Middle East, facilitating access to the tailored solutions designed to enhance operational resilience in challenging environment."

Getac's participation in WDS 2026 reflects its ongoing commitment to supporting the region's defense and military modernization vision, including Saudi Arabia's strategic focus on digital transformation, interoperability, and advanced defense technologies. Through its partnership with Miltec Rugged Computing, Getac provides localized expertise, technical support, and tailored rugged solutions suitable for the evolving operational requirements of defense organizations across Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East.

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in AI-capable rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, digital evidence management, and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac's solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defence, public safety, ambulance, fire and rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. Getac was recently recognised as one of Newsweek's "World's Most Trustworthy Companies" for 2024. For more information, visit: www.getac.com. Participate in the Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Getac and Getac logo are trademarks of Getac Holdings Corporation or its affiliates. Other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2026 Getac Technology Corporation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2874404/WorldDefenseShow2026_Getac.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2378441/Getac_Logo.jpg