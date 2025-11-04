GHA Awards Top Honor to VitalLife: "Certified with Distinction" Recognizes Excellence in Medical Travel Patient Experience

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. , Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) is proud to announce that VitalLife Scientific Wellness Center, a subsidiary of Bumrungrad International Hospital in Bangkok, has been awarded "Certified with Distinction" under GHA's Certification for Excellence in Medical Travel Patient Experience. This highest-level designation recognizes organizations that demonstrate exceptional compliance — achieving 95% or higher across GHA's rigorous certification standards.

VitalLife, a leading provider of evidence-based longevity and integrative wellness services, was evaluated for its patient-centered processes, cross-border care coordination, and multilingual support for international patients. The center's achievement reflects a strong commitment to delivering safe, personalized and culturally competent care for medical travelers, expatriates and wellness tourists seeking advanced longevity therapies in Southeast Asia.

"Receiving 'Certified with Distinction' from GHA is a testament to the dedication of our clinicians, care teams and partners to deliver world-class, evidence-driven care for international patients," said Asst.Prof.Dr. Polakit Teekakirikul, CEO of VitalLife Scientific Wellness Center. "Our mission is to combine scientific based wellness programs with a hospitality-minded patient experience. This recognition both validates our approach and reinforces our commitment to continuously improve outcomes for those who travel to Thailand for longevity and wellness services."

GHA's Certification for Excellence in Medical Travel Patient Experience evaluates hospitals and ambulatory centers on standards that span the full Medical Travel Care Continuum — from first inquiry and pre-travel screening to arrival logistics, informed consent in the patient's language, safe treatment delivery and follow-up. The certification also expands reach for wellness and longevity specialty organizations seeking to validate the services they provide to travelers focused on prevention, recuperation, and programs that increase lifespan and improve healthspan. The "Certified with Distinction" designation is reserved for centers that not only meet but exceed expectations in safety, transparency and service quality for traveling patients.

Organizations that pursue GHA certification frequently report measurable benefits after achieving certification. These improvements include higher patient satisfaction scores, stronger word-of-mouth referrals, and revenue growth driven by improved retention and patient loyalty. GHA Certification embeds communication, empathy, and trust into each touchpoint of the medical tourism journey — creating care environments in which exceptional experiences help support better health outcomes.

Healthcare is shifting from reactive care to a proactive model centered on prevention, lifestyle medicine, and longevity-focused treatments. Wellness travel—part of the broader health tourism market—is expanding rapidly, and disease-reversal programs rank among the fastest-growing offerings as patients and payers seek durable solutions beyond symptom management. This change is being driven by aging populations, stretched health systems, and rising consumer demand for longer, healthier lives.

"VitalLife's recognition arrives as the global market for longevity and wellness expands, driven by greater demand for preventive, diagnostic and regenerative services that extend healthy lifespan," said Renée-Marie Stephano, CEO of Global Healthcare Accreditation. "Moreover, it demonstrates how world-class clinical excellence — as represented by GHA accredited Bumrungrad International Hospital — can be seamlessly combined with evidence-based prevention, recuperation and longevity services to meet growing global demand. At GHA, we see this as the ideal intersection of rigorous clinical standards and preventive and recuperative expertise: a model that protects safety while advancing long-term well-being."

About VitalLife Scientific Wellness Center

Established in 2001, VitalLife Scientific Wellness Center, an affiliate of Bumrungrad International Hospital, is a Bangkok-based leader in scientific, evidence-based longevity and integrative wellness. We combine clinical expertise, advanced diagnostics, and personalized wellness programs to optimize healthspan, enhance vitality, and slow biological aging. By integrating precision medicine and holistic interventions, we support individuals in achieving longer, healthier, and more vibrant lives. Committed to clinical excellence, innovation, and premium wellness, VitalLife is the trusted partner for executives, entrepreneurs, and high-performance individuals worldwide.

To learn more about VitalLife Scientific Wellness Center, visit: https://www.vitallifeintegratedhealth.com/en/about

About Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA):

At GHA, we're more than an accreditation body—we're strategic partners committed to enhancing patient experiences and global healthcare practices. Our expertise, drawn from leading accreditation agencies, healthcare pioneers, and top-tier medical travel and wellness tourism industry executives ensures tailored solutions for governments, healthcare providers and other industry stakeholders worldwide. Additionally, GHA's Standards 5.0 for Medical Travel have been accredited by The International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQua EEA), ensuring our standards meet the highest international benchmarks for accreditation entities.

Through our accreditation, certification, training, development and optimization and advisory services, GHA promotes transparency, patient-centered care, and continuous improvement.

For more information, visit: www.GlobalHealthcareAccreditation.com

