Giift and Prepay Nation Forge Strategic Partnership to Transform Loyalty Solutions

Giift and Prepay Nation Empower Brands with Enhanced Loyalty Offerings

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Giift, a distinguished leader in loyalty solutions serving diverse industries worldwide, is excited to announce a strategic collaboration with Prepay Nation, a globally recognized B2B prepaid products marketplace at the forefront of cross-border transfers.

Giift and Prepay Nation Empower Brands with Enhanced Loyalty Offerings

The global loyalty market is projected to grow significantly, with the Middle East and Africa region1 expected to reach USD 9,297.7 million by 2027. This partnership underscores Prepay Nation's dedication to international expansion while empowering Giift to meet the evolving demands of the loyalty industry by enriching its offerings for clients and delivering added value. Furthermore, this alliance enables Giift to tap into a vast network of prepaid products, spanning gift cards, mobile top-ups, and digital tokens, accessible via Prepay Nation's comprehensive B2B marketplace.

Prepay Nation, a globally recognized B2B prepaid products marketplace at the forefront of cross-border transfers, enables businesses to offer their users a practical, real-time solution for transacting and gifting without the limitations of geographical distances.

Giift, founded in 2013, has established a formidable presence across multiple countries, leveraging cutting-edge technology to empower businesses to foster enduring connections with customers through meaningful loyalty experiences. With a focus on seamless operations and digital engagement, Giift's platforms offer a diverse selection of rewards to help businesses influence customer behavior across various sectors, including banking, payments, travel, utilities, and retail.

Sumit Uttamchandani, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Giift added, "As Giift fortifies its global presence through strategic alliances with industry pioneers like Prepay Nation, we underscore our commitment not just to growth and innovation, but to maintaining GiiftMarketplace's position as the largest and most diverse global content catalog in the loyalty sector. This partnership mirrors our agility in adapting to various financial landscapes and our dedication to bringing innovative loyalty solutions to an expansive audience. We are on a mission to reshape customer engagement across the globe, leveraging our unmatched reach and the breadth of offerings to create lasting connections with customers."

Paolo Montessori, CEO at Prepay Nation, remarked, "We are delighted to join forces with Giift to enhance the accessibility and versatility of prepaid products within the loyalty landscape. Giift's expertise in loyalty solutions perfectly complements our mission to streamline access to prepaid products globally. Together, we aim to revolutionize customer engagement within loyalty programs and provide a seamless experience for businesses and their customers."

Source: 1 By Research & Markets

About Giift

Founded in 2013, Giift is a leading loyalty technology provider that has established a formidable presence across multiple countries. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, Giift specializes in creating sustainable, rewards-based programs worldwide, fostering enduring connections with customers through meaningful loyalty experiences. Focused on seamless operations and digital engagement, Giift's platforms offer a diverse selection of rewards that influence customer behavior in various sectors, including banking, payments, travel, utilities, and retail. Serving over 3000 corporate clients across these industries, Giift is dedicated to providing innovative loyalty solutions globally. To learn more, visit: www.giift.com

About Prepay Nation

Prepay Nation is a leading global B2B prepaid products marketplace that facilitates the purchase of domestic and cross-border transactions of airtime, data, bundles, e-gift cards and utility payments. With an operational presence in 150+ countries and over 600+ partnerships our network spans 350,000+ retail locations. To learn more about Prepay Nation's cross-border solutions, visit: www.prepaynation.com or social media at: LinkedIn , X or Facebook . For PR inquiries contact Janis D'souza on [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2347284/Giift_PPN.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2338519/Giift_Logo.jpg