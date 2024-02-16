Global Millennial Capital Raises $20 Million to Fund Transformational Early-Stage Ventures That Empower Future Digital Economies

Global Millennial Capital pioneers the Profit with Purpose methodology of Harvard Business School in partnering with exceptional entrepreneurs.

BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Millennial Capital Ltd., ("GMCL") an award-winning venture capital fund that uses a data-driven research approach to identify investment white spaces in the global technology sector and reduce investment bias, announced the close of its first $20 million fund as part of an oversubscribed private subscription round. Anchored by the Qatar-based Al Attiyah family office, with participation from various Gulf-based and international investors, the venture capital fund will invest in technology businesses that are exponentially scalable, IP-focused, and led by extraordinary entrepreneurial talent.

Image of Andreea Danila All Rights Reserved Global Millennial Capital Ltd.

GMCL was established in 2021, amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, to invest in technology businesses with unique access to leading academic institutions, incubators, accelerators, and corporate venture capital firms. The firm uses a research-driven model to augment its deal-origination capability and to automate the initial assessment of startup features, which is GMCL's unique value proposition.

The emerging venture capital investor brings a lucrative yet "contrarian" perspective to identifying global themes and investment trends in the technology sector. GMCL has invested in a portfolio of fifteen early-growth technology companies operating in disruptive sectors, as decentralized finance, blockchain technologies, software, and fintech, that embody the prospect of design thinking and innovation in digital economies. At completion, GMCL will have invested in around thirty-five companies with access to unlimited capital towards follow-ons.

The senior members of the management team have previously invested and exited funds with similar strategies and realized paths to exit over a realistic timeframe. The Advisory Board of the fund is composed of industry leaders with more than one hundred years of combined investment experience, bringing solid credentials in the areas of strategic advisory and asset management projects exceeding $6 billion.

Andreea Danila, the General Partner and Member of the Investment Committee holds an impressive record of executing various fund management mandates, spanning venture capital, mezzanine, credit, and private equity. Andreea has previously invested in fifty early-growth technology companies and advised on more than twenty mid-market transactions in the technology and consumer sectors.

GMCL, a member of the Impact Finance Research Consortium, pioneers a data-driven innovation and Profit with Purpose investment model for venture capital funds by introducing the utilization of innovative impact metrics supported by robust research completed by innovative software. By quantifying the tangible and intangible effects of early-stage investments during the hyper-scalability cycles, industry stakeholders can discern not only financial returns but also impact metrics such as social and financial inclusion indices, thereby forming a strong thesis for our impact-driven founders building scalable technology companies that can change the way consumers, companies and governments interact in the new digital economy.

DISCLAIMER: GLOBAL MILLENNIAL CAPITAL LTD. (PIF) IS A VENTURE CAPITAL FUND REGISTERED WITH THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS FINANCIAL SERVICES COMMISSION WITH FUND NUMBER 2037148. NO PART OF THIS ARTICLE IS INTENDED TO BE OR MAY BE RELIED UPON, AS INVESTMENT ADVICE, INVESTMENT RECOMMENDATION, AN OFFER TO SELL, OR THE SOLICITATION OF ANY OFFER TO BUY, ANY SECURITY OR ADOPT ANY INVESTMENT STRATEGY. GLOBAL MILLENNIAL CAPITAL LTD. (PIF) IS NOT A REGISTERED INVESTMENT ADVISOR.

