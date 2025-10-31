GoComet Redefines Supply Chain Intelligence with AI at Odyssey Dubai 2025

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GoComet hosted Odyssey Dubai 2025, the 8th edition of their supply chain innovation summit at The St. Regis. The event gathered 70+ leaders including Novartis, Henkel, L'Oréal, and Max Retail, to explore how technology is transforming GCC supply chains. It also marked the launch of Agentic AI, GoComet's vision for intelligent, autonomous, and resilient logistics ecosystems.

"Whatever product we build, it has to solve this individual's tedium. It has to get them out from their routine, mundane job where they really cannot contribute to the business. This is what makes me get up every day to build GoComet."

— Chitransh Sahai, CEO, GoComet

Driving Efficiency Through Automation: Keynote Insights

The keynote address was delivered by Mohamed Ismail, Head of Manufacturing Capability, and Ma'an Felemban, Head of Logistics at GoodyCo (Basamh Group). They showcased Basamh Group's journey towards building a digitalized, disruption-proof, and resilient supply chain.

With a legacy spanning over six decades, the company manages 6,000+ containers annually from 70 manufacturing sites in 25 countries and 60 ports worldwide. But with such scale comes complexity, and as Felemban noted, "In logistics, Murphy's Law always applies. If anything can go wrong, it will."

Today, by integrating GoComet with its existing ERP and supply chain software, the group has automated nearly 60% of their core processes, ensuring data consistency, faster collaboration, and end-to-end visibility across.

"What we were able to do is use GoComet as the central nervous system of our logistics. It literally became a logistics operating system for us — a full 360-degree ecosystem handling all tasks and processes in one place," said Ismail.

Predictive alerts and real-time visibility have equipped the group to navigate port strikes in Northern Europe, Red Sea congestion, and regulatory changes with agility, shifting from monthly reaction cycles to real-time planning.

Their "ADAPT" strategy — Active collaboration, Digital integration, Agility, Predictive analytics, and Talent building — now serves as the cornerstone of their supply chain vision. As Ismail emphasized, "Resilient supply chains aren't built in calm times; they're built through disruption. Every challenge teaches us to bounce back stronger, faster, and smarter."

Both speakers emphasized that AI and automation empower, not replace, teams — freeing personnel from routine firefighting to focus on proactive, strategic decisions.

Looking ahead, Basamh Group aims to further leverage AI and predictive analytics —continuing its journey towards a smarter, data-driven supply chain.

Predictive, Autonomous, Transformative: The Product Demo

The event concluded with launch of Gocomet's Agentic AI, that can understand user intent, extract insights from emails and PDFs, identify risks, and do much more, completely without manual intervention.

And Incidents Lens, integrating live port, weather, and geopolitical data with shipment data, enabling companies to anticipate disruptions, assess risks, and make informed decisions in real time.

GoComet AI learns, adapts, and acts on your behalf, enabling businesses to reduce lead times by 20 percent, and cut costs by nearly 25 percent.

The next frontier in logistics innovation is not manual, it's mindful.