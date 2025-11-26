Gorilla Energy Launches in the UAE, Unlocking a New Era of Talent, Creativity, and Cultural Energy

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gorilla Energy, one of the world's fastest-growing energy drink brands, has officially launched in the United Arab Emirates, introducing a bold vision centered on championing talent, creativity, and cultural expression. More than a market entry, the launch reflects Gorilla's commitment to supporting the region's creators, athletes, and innovators, and connecting them with opportunities across the global markets where the brand operates.

The debut took place at an exclusive event at Skydive Dubai, where media, influencers, and partners were immersed in Gorilla's raw and unapologetically bold world. Featuring live performances, creator-led showcases, and interactive experiences, the event reflected the brand's philosophy to "Gorilla Energy, Power Your Instinct," echoing the UAE's spirit of ambition and creative momentum.

Gorilla Energy's arrival aligns closely with the UAE's evolution into a global center for culture and innovation. The country's diverse creative landscape, its fast-growing athletic community, and its dynamic ecosystem of content creators make it an ideal base for a brand rooted in originality and bold self-expression. Gorilla's approach places talent at the core, with a focus on collaborations that elevate regional voices, highlight local excellence, and open doors for UAE-based creators on an international level.

"The UAE stands out as one of the world's most inspiring environments for creativity and cultural energy," said Ahmed Elafifi, CEO of Gorilla Energy. "The talent emerging here is remarkable, and we see tremendous potential in building platforms that give creators and athletes the visibility, empowerment, and support they need to grow. Our goal is to fuel ambition - connecting talent from the UAE to the world and bringing global creators into this region to experience its unique energy."

As part of its commitment to the region, Gorilla Energy plans to work closely with local creators, emerging athletes, and cultural communities through immersive brand experiences, collaborations, and initiatives that amplify authentic talent. The brand aims to serve as a catalyst for creative exchange, bringing international creators to the UAE for projects and cultural crossovers, while helping homegrown talent gain access to Gorilla's global network across nearly 30 countries.

"Our brand was built around people who shape culture and move the world forward," Elafifi added. "The UAE embodies that spirit, and this launch marks the beginning of a long-term journey to support the region's ecosystem, create opportunities, and celebrate the individuals driving its creative evolution."

Gorilla Energy's product portfolio is now available across the UAE, starting with three signature flavors tailored to complement the region's lifestyle and tastes: Ultimate Energy, Ultimate Khabib Edition, Mango Coconut, and Watermelon Melon. Each delivers the bold flavor and performance the brand is known for and crafted for individuals who push boundaries in sports, entertainment, fashion, digital creativity, and daily pursuits. The products are currently available via Noon, with additional retail partners to follow.

With strong momentum across international markets, Gorilla Energy views the UAE launch as a pivotal step in its global growth trajectory. The company's strategy centers on empowering people and ensuring that its presence in every market contributes to a wider movement that celebrates creativity, drive, and cultural impact.

About Gorilla Energy:

Gorilla Energy was founded in New York City in 2008 and is now available in over 29 countries, from the USA to South Korea, and from Turkey and Kazakhstan to Australia. Gorilla's headquarters are in Los Angeles and Dubai. Gorilla delivers great-tasting energy drinks packed with functional benefits—fueling the future generations of doers and risk-takers who aspire to leave their mark. With bold flavors, natural caffeine, and no artificial colors or flavors, Gorilla Energy provides the ultimate energy boost for those who refuse to settle. For more information about Gorilla, please visit www.gorillaenergy.com

With operations spanning nearly 30 countries and a #1 market position in three key Asian markets, Gorilla Energy is on a strong growth trajectory, with global sales approaching one billion cans. The company is well-positioned to become one of the top five global energy drink brands, capturing new revenue opportunities in a sector projected to grow by over USD 10 billion by 2030.

Founded in New York and now headquartered in Dubai, Gorilla Energy is more than a beverage brand - it's a movement. Built around creativity, individuality, and courage, the brand connects with a new generation through authentic ties to sports, music, fashion, and everyday hustle culture.

