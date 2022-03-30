Government Services Forum explores citizen-centric Government Services of 2030 and beyond

Mr. Mohammed Bin Taliah, Chief of Government Services of the UAE Government said: "While the pandemic catalysed societal challenges, it is imperative that the impact on the government services sector is capitalized for years to come. In a record time, governments managed to simplify, automate, and digitize a considerable number of their key processes; putting their citizens at the centre of the equation, leveraging momentum to propel the global vision and mission of governments."

He added: "The Forum was a prime opportunity to explore the preparedness of governments for a world of hyper-personalized, predictive, and proactive services. Only by sharing our own unique experiences, reflecting on our challenges, and measuring our success can we leverage our individual learnings for collective success. This is why this exchange platform is vital for future achievements."

"The evolving government-citizen relationship has imposed a radical rethink of government services. Todays 'smart citizen' demands an alteration of government service paradigms – shifting from services to focus on the experience. This edition of the Government Services Forum came together precisely to discuss and examine these shifts" added Mr. Mohammed Bin Taliah.

Citizens are now more than ever widely exposed to services designed and delivered by global tech, e-commerce, fintech, and gaming giants, and are constantly raising their expectations from all service providers; governments being no exception. The overarching theme at the Forum focused on how governments around the world are meeting evolving citizen expectations and addressing challenges, delivering exceptional service experiences.

With a focus on citizen-centric government services, one of the Forum themes explored how citizens of the world today are ready to engage with AI-augmented, gamified services and immersive government service experiences in the metaverse, a concept that is fast becoming a reality.

The session was moderated by Dr. Jonathan Reichental, Professor (USA) and the speakers this year included Mohammed Bin Taliah, Chief of Government Services of the UAE Government, Shai-lee Spigelman, Former Director General, Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology (Israel), Cevat Yerli CEO, The TMRW Foundation (Germany); Dr. Daniel Kraft, Physician, Scientist & Healthcare Innovator, Chair, XPRIZE Pandemic & Health Alliance (USA); Kyriacos Kokkinos, Deputy Minister to the President for Research, Innovation & Digital Policy (Cyprus); Paul Misener, VP for Global Innovation Policy and Communication, Amazon (USA); Ronald Menzel, Co-Founder of Dreamscape (USA); Taavi Roivas, Chairman of AuVe Tech and Former Prime Minister (Estonia); Marta A. Tomovska, Director, Team for Public Administration Reform and eGovernment Office of the Prime Minister, Republic of Serbia and Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The World Government Summit (WGS), launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in 2013, is a global platform bringing together world leaders, ministers, senior officials, and policymakers to share experiences and ideas contributing to the development of future governments and discuss the latest trends and innovative solutions for global challenges. The WGS 2022 convened this year welcoming 4000 participants and 500 speakers, who are shaping the next decade of governments.

Media Contact: Joann Joseph +971 58 257 5490

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1776981/World_Government_Summit.jpg

SOURCE World Government Summit