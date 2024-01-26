GWM Drives High-End Product Exports, Achieving Annual Profit Growth

BAODING, China, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting from January 22, GWM WEY Gaoshan products have been shipped for overseas export. Under the guidance of the ONE GWM strategy, GWM continues to promote several high-end products globally, creating a powerful overseas product lineup that appeals to a broader audience.

Currently, GWM has exported to more than 170 countries and regions, boasting over 700 overseas sales channels. Through actively establishing a global industrial chain and realizing the ecosystem of "Research, Production, and Sales," GWM accomplished an annual revenue of RMB 173.41 billion and an annual net profit of RMB 7.01 billion in 2023, achieving double growth in both revenue and profit. Meanwhile, GWM surpassed the significant milestone of exceeding 300,000 units in overseas sales for the first time in a year.

Recognizing its outstanding overseas development achievements, GWM was listed in the category of "Pioneering Brands" in the 2023 Forbes China Globalization INNOVATORS SELECTION Top 30 Awards. This recognition underscores GWM's innovation spirit and industry influence in the process of global branding, highlighting the company's solid brand strength.

In sync with the actual pace of products going overseas, GWM continues to accelerate the pace of globalization. In 2023, GWM's high-quality development and global expansion are seeing results.

GWM WEY Gaoshan have gained widespread praise and popularity since their launch, particularly in the Middle East region, where investors praised the product's luxurious design and intelligent technology during test drive at GWM headquarters. The successful export of these products signifies GWM's high-end offerings making significant strides in the international market, meeting the diverse needs of consumers in various regions.

In response to regional demands, GWM has introduced different models featuring specific values, successfully exporting high-value intelligent new energy products. Research on local market preferences has led to product optimization, catering to the practical needs of overseas consumers. This approach has resulted in more personalized product creations, earning the reputation in markets worldwide.

Looking ahead to 2024, GWM is committed to its long-termism strategy, practicing the ONE GWM Global Strategy. The company aims to export diversified automotive products with higher performance, greater reliability, and enhanced intelligence to overseas markets, realizing long-term and stable development for the enterprise.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2327532/image_5028817_26183872.jpg