GWM TANK 700 Hi4-T Launched in Beijing, Shaping a New Standard for Off-Road Flagship Vehicles

BAODING, China, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 26, GWM officially launched its flagship off-road model, the GWM TANK 700 Hi4-T, at the National Tennis Center in Beijing, captivating the industry and generating immense anticipation among automotive enthusiasts worldwide. With top-notch global off-road technology, it forges China's off-road flagship, establishing a new benchmark for luxury off-road vehicle.

During the launch event, GWM showcased detailed features of the newly presented model, including the powerful and unrivalled 3.0T Hi4-T mechanical four-wheel-drive system, which is China's only large-displacement hybrid architecture, embodying the brand's relentless pursuit of the ultimate driving experience.

GWM believes that a true flagship status lies in technological supremacy. The GWM TANK 700 Hi4-T perfectly represented the outstanding mechanical and exterior design. The TANK 3.0T Hi4-T breaks the technical void, pioneering a hybrid technology route integrated high-performance with "all-scenarios satisfaction", and creating a unique and globally rare large-displacement hybrid architecture. With 12 driving/all-terrain modes, it caters to users' all-scenarios mobility needs, ensuring reliable off-road performance and possessing unparalleled advantages in non-decoupling four-wheel drive.

The luxury driving experience is guaranteed with crafted details. The GWM TANK 700 Hi4-T is designed to become a top-class luxury off-road vehicle, striking a perfect balance between off-road capability and comfort. The GWM TANK 700 Hi4-T is equipped with ultra-wide-angle Light Cloud seats, ensuring ultimate comfort while driving, and setting an industry standard. The product also features a 16-Speaker Harman Kardon audio system, reproducing Hi-Fi-level sound resolution, shaping an industry-leading standard.

Through the multi-dimensional introduction throughout the conference, GWM comprehensively and deeply demonstrated the powerful and reliable performance of GWM TANK 700 Hi4-T and its outstanding product strength. During the live stream, audiences from all over the world witnessed the precision handling, exhilarating acceleration, and effortless maneuverability of this industry-leading product.

GWM has been always adhering to the strategy of empowering products with science and technology and has been promoting the brand's continuous and powerful development through the updating and iteration of product-carrying technology. GWM always insists on providing high-quality and high-tech premium products to consumers all over the world. The launch of the GWM TANK 700 Hi4-T strongly reflected GWM's leading position in the field of off-road vehicle manufacturing, vividly demonstrated the technological breakthroughs realized by the brand, and showcased the brand's leading image in promoting the setting of technical standards in the industry.

The launch event further solidified GWM TANK's position in the Chinese luxury off-road vehicle market and will serve as another compelling testament to its technological strength and brand value. Looking into the future, GWM will shape the brand value with premium and high-quality products and lead the global automotive industry in high quality development.

