Hanwha Vision Reinforces Commitment to Excellence, Ethics, and Sustainability

Company recognized for global benchmark in compliance and risk management

Global standards and ESG drive Hanwha Vision's reputation as a trusted partner

Certifications like ISO37301/27001/9001/14001/45001 and AEO demonstrate its global leadership

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanwha Vision, a global vision solution provider, has further solidified its position as a company committed to excellence, ethics, and sustainability.

Today, the company announced a significant milestone in its ESG journey, achieving ISO 37301 certification. This international recognition highlights the company's commitment to operating with the highest standards of legal and ethical conduct.

Hanwha Vision continues to voluntarily pursue new international standards to enhance its operations and contribute to a sustainable future.

Soonhong Ahn, President and CEO of Hanwha Vision, commented, "With a global presence in key markets, Hanwha Vision remains dedicated to upholding international standards and leading in social responsibility. The ISO 37301 certification is a proud moment, reflecting our continued dedication to ethical excellence and sustainable growth."

Fostering a Culture of Compliance

This achievement reflects Hanwha Vision's commitment to fostering a culture of compliance throughout the organization. Through comprehensive policies, proactive initiatives, and the dedicated efforts of its Compliance Practitioners, the company has created a workplace where ethical behavior is not only expected but celebrated.

Hanwha Vision "Compliance Practitioners," who serve within each department, play a vital role in supporting the company's compliance success. Their efforts have resulted in an impressive near 99% completion rate for the company's annual compliance training program, and the compliance index for executives and team leads consistently scores exceptionally high.

Beyond the individual efforts of its employees, Hanwha Vision has implemented a robust Compliance Program (CP) to support legal compliance across various domains, including fair trade, environmental regulations, and anti-corruption. This program ensures that the company maintains the highest standards throughout every part of its operations.

A History of Achieving Global Standards

Hanwha Vision's commitment to being a trusted organization by meeting global standards is evident in its history of achieving various international standard certifications. ISO 37301 is just one example of the company's dedication to meeting these standards, and Hanwha Vision continues to voluntarily pursue new international standards on a team and company-wide basis.

For instance, Hanwha Vision voluntarily pursued ISO 27001 to advance its information security management system and improve its security level, both of which are ESG material. In addition to ISO 37301 and 27001, Hanwha Vision has earned numerous other ISO certifications for its overall environmental management and operational excellence, including:

ISO 9001 for Quality Management

ISO 14001 for Environmental Management

ISO 45001 for Occupational Health and Safety Management

Hanwha Vision's robust ESG practices have enabled the company to acquire the AEO (Authorized Economic Operator) certificate. This certification demonstrates the company's adherence to high standards of corporate compliance and transparency, which are essential for effective ESG management, offering benefits such as simplification or exemption of inspection processes.

Hanwha Vision's pursuit of global standards and commitment to ESG principles has solidified its position as a trusted and reliable organization. The company's continuous efforts to enhance its operations and contribute to a sustainable future are commendable and set a positive example for others in the industry.

Discover How trusted Hanwha Vision is with the many global certificates here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2499892/IMG_Hanwha_Vision_Reinforces_Commitment_to_Excellence__Ethics__and_Sustainability.jpg