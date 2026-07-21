H.E. Mubaraka Ibrahim Inaugurates IBD Summit 2026 in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H.E. Mubaraka Ibrahim, Chief Information Officer and Chief AI Officer at Emirates Health Services (EHS), inaugurated the IBD Summit 2026, hosted by Johnson & Johnson and organized by Meeting Minds Experts, at the Marriott Marquis Dubai under the theme "The IL-23 era for IBD: UAE Experience Exchange."

The summit brought together leading regional and international experts, gastroenterologists, healthcare professionals, and policymakers to discuss advances in Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) management and strengthen patient-centered care across the GCC.

(from left to right): Dr. Sameer Al Awadhi, H.E. Mubaraka Ibrahim, Mr. Pedro Matos-Rosa (from left to right): Dr. Nadine Omar, Dr. Nabil Quraishi, H.E. Mubaraka Ibrahim, Dr. Sameer Al Awadhi, Mr. Pedro Matos-Rosa

H.E. Mubaraka Ibrahim emphasized that keeping pace with the rapid scientific advancements in healthcare requires strong integration between medical expertise and emerging technologies, as well as expanding strategic partnerships that foster innovation and knowledge exchange. She noted that the summit serves as an important scientific platform for aligning perspectives and sharing best practices in the diagnosis and treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, contributing to enhanced quality of healthcare, empowering healthcare professionals with the latest scientific developments, and advancing the adoption of innovative solutions that improve patients' quality of life and clinical outcomes.

The two-day summit featured scientific sessions, panel discussions, and multidisciplinary exchanges on treatment strategies and models of care, alongside initiatives including the GCC IBD Patient Conversation Guide.

The summit also marked the inauguration of the IBD Remission Pledge Wall and recognized Ms. Nadine Omar, trainer of the first ECCO IBD Nursing Certification Program, for her contribution to specialized IBD nursing education across the region.

"The IBD Summit 2026 serves as an important platform for scientific exchange and regional collaboration, helping us advance innovation and improve outcomes for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease," said Pedro Matos-Rosa, General Manager, Janssen/J&J Gulf.

About IBD Summit 2026

The IBD Summit 2026 is a regional scientific meeting held under the theme "The IL-23 era for IBD: UAE Experience Exchange," convening leading gastroenterologists, IBD specialists, nurses, researchers, and healthcare leaders from across the GCC and beyond to advance patient-centered care for people living with inflammatory bowel disease.

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